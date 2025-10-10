In this lesson, we explore the rectangular coordinate system, also known as the Cartesian plane, which allows us to graph relationships between two variables. This system consists of two perpendicular number lines: the horizontal x-axis and the vertical y-axis, creating a two-dimensional grid. Points in this system are represented as ordered pairs, written in the form (x, y), where 'x' indicates the position along the x-axis and 'y' indicates the position along the y-axis.

To plot a point, you start at the origin, which is the point (0, 0) where the x-axis and y-axis intersect. For example, to plot the point (4, 3), you move 4 units to the right along the x-axis and then 3 units up along the y-axis. Conversely, for a point like (-3, 2), you would move 3 units to the left on the x-axis and then 2 units up on the y-axis. Understanding the signs of the coordinates is crucial: positive x-values are to the right of the origin, while negative x-values are to the left; similarly, positive y-values are above the origin, and negative y-values are below.

As you practice plotting points, you will encounter various combinations of positive and negative coordinates. For instance, the point (-2, -3) requires moving 2 units left and 3 units down, while (5, -4) involves moving 5 units right and then 4 units down. The origin (0, 0) serves as a reference point, and points like (0, -3) indicate movement straight down from the origin without any horizontal displacement.

The Cartesian plane is divided into four regions known as quadrants, which are numbered counterclockwise starting from the top right. Quadrant I contains positive x and y values, Quadrant II has negative x and positive y values, Quadrant III has negative x and y values, and Quadrant IV has positive x and negative y values. Understanding these quadrants helps in visualizing the location of points based on their coordinates.

By mastering the plotting of points and understanding the coordinate system, you will be well-equipped to analyze and represent relationships between two variables effectively.