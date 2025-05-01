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Quadratic Equation An expression set equal to zero where the highest exponent of the variable is two, often solved for possible values. Square Root Property A method used to solve equations with an isolated squared term by taking the square root of both sides, yielding two solutions. Radicand The value or expression inside a square root symbol, which determines the nature of the solution. Imaginary Unit A symbol representing the square root of negative one, used when the radicand is negative. Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of two terms, often seen squared in quadratic equations. Monomial An algebraic expression with a single term, sometimes appearing as the squared quantity in equations. Trinomial An algebraic expression with three terms, commonly encountered in standard quadratic form. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable, influencing the equation's structure and solution process. Exponent A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, crucial in identifying squared terms. Constant A fixed value in an equation, often appearing on the side opposite the squared term. Standard Form A way of writing polynomials where terms are ordered by descending exponents, aiding in equation analysis. Product Property A rule allowing the square root of a product to be written as the product of individual square roots. Complex Number A value combining real and imaginary parts, arising when the radicand is negative. Solution A value for the variable that makes the equation true, often verified by substitution. Degree The highest exponent in a polynomial, indicating its classification and influencing solution methods.
The Square Root Property definitions
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