Quadratic Equation An expression set equal to zero where the highest exponent of the variable is two, often solved for possible values.

Square Root Property A method used to solve equations with an isolated squared term by taking the square root of both sides, yielding two solutions.

Radicand The value or expression inside a square root symbol, which determines the nature of the solution.

Imaginary Unit A symbol representing the square root of negative one, used when the radicand is negative.

Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of two terms, often seen squared in quadratic equations.

Monomial An algebraic expression with a single term, sometimes appearing as the squared quantity in equations.