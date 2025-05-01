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The Square Root Property definitions

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  • Quadratic Equation
    An expression set equal to zero where the highest exponent of the variable is two, often solved for possible values.
  • Square Root Property
    A method used to solve equations with an isolated squared term by taking the square root of both sides, yielding two solutions.
  • Radicand
    The value or expression inside a square root symbol, which determines the nature of the solution.
  • Imaginary Unit
    A symbol representing the square root of negative one, used when the radicand is negative.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of two terms, often seen squared in quadratic equations.
  • Monomial
    An algebraic expression with a single term, sometimes appearing as the squared quantity in equations.
  • Trinomial
    An algebraic expression with three terms, commonly encountered in standard quadratic form.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable, influencing the equation's structure and solution process.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, crucial in identifying squared terms.
  • Constant
    A fixed value in an equation, often appearing on the side opposite the squared term.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing polynomials where terms are ordered by descending exponents, aiding in equation analysis.
  • Product Property
    A rule allowing the square root of a product to be written as the product of individual square roots.
  • Complex Number
    A value combining real and imaginary parts, arising when the radicand is negative.
  • Solution
    A value for the variable that makes the equation true, often verified by substitution.
  • Degree
    The highest exponent in a polynomial, indicating its classification and influencing solution methods.