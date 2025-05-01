What is the square root property used for when solving quadratic equations? It is used to solve equations where a squared term is isolated by taking the square root of both sides, yielding both positive and negative solutions.

If x² = 16, what are the solutions for x using the square root property? x = 4 and x = -4.

Why do we include both positive and negative roots when solving x² = k? Because both (positive root)² and (negative root)² equal k.

What should you do first when solving 4x² - 8 = 0 using the square root property? Add 8 to both sides to isolate the squared term.

After isolating x² = 2, what are the solutions for x? x = √2 and x = -√2.

How do you solve (x + 1)² = 4 using the square root property? Take the square root of both sides to get x + 1 = ±2, then solve for x.