Amino Acids and Henderson-Hasselbalch quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation and how is it applied to amino acids? The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation is pH = pKa + log([conjugate base]/[conjugate acid]). It is applied to each ionizable group of an amino acid to relate the solution pH to the pKa and to determine the ratio of conjugate base to conjugate acid.

How can the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation be used to determine the net charge of an amino acid at a given pH? By applying the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation to each ionizable group of the amino acid, you can calculate the ratio of conjugate base to conjugate acid, which helps determine the average net charge of the amino acid at that pH.

Why must the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation be applied independently to each ionizable group in an amino acid? Each ionizable group in an amino acid has its own pKa and can gain or lose protons independently, so the equation must be applied separately to accurately determine the state and charge of each group.

What are the two main uses of the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation in the context of amino acids? The equation is used to determine the final pH of a weak acid solution at equilibrium and to calculate the ratio of conjugate base to conjugate acid when the pH is known.

