Carbohydrates quiz #3 Flashcards

What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of RNA?
Ribose sugar forms part of the RNA backbone.
Carbohydrates provide the sugar component essential for nucleotide structure.
Carbohydrates are the repeating units that make up polysaccharides.
Monosaccharides are the basic building blocks of carbohydrates.
Oligosaccharides are short chains of monosaccharides involved in cell recognition and signaling.
Glycosidic bonds link monosaccharide units in oligo- and polysaccharides.
Carbohydrates like starch and glycogen store energy for later use.
Carbohydrates like cellulose, chitin, and peptidoglycan provide structural support.
Carbohydrates on cell surfaces act as recognition molecules for cell-cell interactions.
Carbohydrates participate in cell signaling through glycoproteins and glycolipids.
Carbohydrates serve as intermediates in metabolic pathways.
Carbohydrates are central to energy production and biosynthetic pathways.
Carbohydrates provide building blocks for the synthesis of other biomolecules.
Carbohydrates are broken down to release energy in catabolic pathways.
Carbohydrates are synthesized and used to build complex molecules in anabolic pathways.
Carbohydrates like glucose are oxidized to produce ATP during cellular respiration.
Carbohydrates are synthesized from CO2 and H2O during photosynthesis.
Carbohydrates are broken down anaerobically to produce energy during fermentation.
Carbohydrates regulate metabolic pathways through feedback mechanisms.
Carbohydrates can act as substrates or regulators of enzyme activity.
Carbohydrates are components of some coenzymes, aiding in enzymatic reactions.
Some vitamins contain carbohydrate-derived structures essential for their function.
Some hormones are glycoproteins, with carbohydrate components affecting their activity.
Carbohydrates on cell surfaces are involved in immune recognition and response.
Carbohydrate chains on cell surfaces determine blood group antigens.
Carbohydrates contribute to the structure and function of the extracellular matrix.
Carbohydrates like glycosaminoglycans provide structural support in connective tissue.
Carbohydrates in proteoglycans provide resilience and support in cartilage.
Carbohydrates in proteoglycans contribute to the structure and function of bone.
Carbohydrates in proteoglycans provide structural support in tendons.
Carbohydrates in proteoglycans provide structural support in ligaments.
Carbohydrates in glycoproteins and proteoglycans contribute to skin structure and function.
Carbohydrates in mucins provide viscosity and protective functions in mucus.
Carbohydrates in glycoproteins contribute to the lubricating properties of saliva.
Carbohydrates in glycoproteins contribute to the protective and lubricating properties of tears.
Carbohydrates can be part of glycoproteins, affecting enzyme stability and function.
Carbohydrates attached to transport proteins can affect their stability and localization.
Carbohydrates on receptor proteins are involved in ligand binding and cell signaling.
Carbohydrates in glycoprotein hormones affect their activity and stability.