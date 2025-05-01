Carbohydrates quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of RNA? Ribose sugar forms part of the RNA backbone.

What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of nucleotides? Carbohydrates provide the sugar component essential for nucleotide structure.

What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of polysaccharides? Carbohydrates are the repeating units that make up polysaccharides.

What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of monosaccharides? Monosaccharides are the basic building blocks of carbohydrates.

What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of oligosaccharides? Oligosaccharides are short chains of monosaccharides involved in cell recognition and signaling.

What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of glycosidic bonds? Glycosidic bonds link monosaccharide units in oligo- and polysaccharides.