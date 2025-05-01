Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Carbohydrates quiz #3 Flashcards

Carbohydrates quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of RNA?
    Ribose sugar forms part of the RNA backbone.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of nucleotides?
    Carbohydrates provide the sugar component essential for nucleotide structure.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of polysaccharides?
    Carbohydrates are the repeating units that make up polysaccharides.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of monosaccharides?
    Monosaccharides are the basic building blocks of carbohydrates.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of oligosaccharides?
    Oligosaccharides are short chains of monosaccharides involved in cell recognition and signaling.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of glycosidic bonds?
    Glycosidic bonds link monosaccharide units in oligo- and polysaccharides.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of energy storage molecules?
    Carbohydrates like starch and glycogen store energy for later use.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of structural molecules?
    Carbohydrates like cellulose, chitin, and peptidoglycan provide structural support.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of recognition molecules?
    Carbohydrates on cell surfaces act as recognition molecules for cell-cell interactions.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of signaling molecules?
    Carbohydrates participate in cell signaling through glycoproteins and glycolipids.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of metabolic intermediates?
    Carbohydrates serve as intermediates in metabolic pathways.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of metabolic pathways?
    Carbohydrates are central to energy production and biosynthetic pathways.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of biosynthetic pathways?
    Carbohydrates provide building blocks for the synthesis of other biomolecules.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of catabolic pathways?
    Carbohydrates are broken down to release energy in catabolic pathways.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of anabolic pathways?
    Carbohydrates are synthesized and used to build complex molecules in anabolic pathways.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of cellular respiration?
    Carbohydrates like glucose are oxidized to produce ATP during cellular respiration.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of photosynthesis?
    Carbohydrates are synthesized from CO2 and H2O during photosynthesis.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of fermentation?
    Carbohydrates are broken down anaerobically to produce energy during fermentation.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of metabolic regulation?
    Carbohydrates regulate metabolic pathways through feedback mechanisms.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of enzyme activity?
    Carbohydrates can act as substrates or regulators of enzyme activity.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of coenzymes?
    Carbohydrates are components of some coenzymes, aiding in enzymatic reactions.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of vitamins?
    Some vitamins contain carbohydrate-derived structures essential for their function.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of hormones?
    Some hormones are glycoproteins, with carbohydrate components affecting their activity.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of immune response?
    Carbohydrates on cell surfaces are involved in immune recognition and response.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of blood group antigens?
    Carbohydrate chains on cell surfaces determine blood group antigens.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of extracellular matrix?
    Carbohydrates contribute to the structure and function of the extracellular matrix.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of connective tissue?
    Carbohydrates like glycosaminoglycans provide structural support in connective tissue.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of cartilage?
    Carbohydrates in proteoglycans provide resilience and support in cartilage.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of bone?
    Carbohydrates in proteoglycans contribute to the structure and function of bone.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of tendons?
    Carbohydrates in proteoglycans provide structural support in tendons.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of ligaments?
    Carbohydrates in proteoglycans provide structural support in ligaments.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of skin?
    Carbohydrates in glycoproteins and proteoglycans contribute to skin structure and function.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of mucus?
    Carbohydrates in mucins provide viscosity and protective functions in mucus.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of saliva?
    Carbohydrates in glycoproteins contribute to the lubricating properties of saliva.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of tears?
    Carbohydrates in glycoproteins contribute to the protective and lubricating properties of tears.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of digestive enzymes?
    Carbohydrates can be part of glycoproteins, affecting enzyme stability and function.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of transport proteins?
    Carbohydrates attached to transport proteins can affect their stability and localization.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of receptor proteins?
    Carbohydrates on receptor proteins are involved in ligand binding and cell signaling.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of antibodies?
    Carbohydrates on antibodies affect their stability and immune function.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of hormones?
    Carbohydrates in glycoprotein hormones affect their activity and stability.