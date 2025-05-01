Carbohydrates quiz #4 Flashcards
What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of cell adhesion molecules?
Carbohydrates on cell adhesion molecules mediate cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of signaling pathways?
Carbohydrates participate in signaling pathways through glycoproteins and glycolipids.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of metabolic regulation?
Carbohydrates regulate metabolic pathways and energy balance.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of gene expression?
Carbohydrates in nucleotides are essential for the structure and function of DNA and RNA, which regulate gene expression.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of protein folding?
Carbohydrates attached to proteins can influence their folding and stability.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of protein stability?
Carbohydrates attached to proteins can increase their stability and resistance to degradation.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of protein targeting?
Carbohydrates on proteins can serve as signals for cellular targeting and localization.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of protein degradation?
Carbohydrates can mark proteins for degradation or protect them from it.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of protein-protein interactions?
Carbohydrates on proteins can mediate or modulate protein-protein interactions.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of protein-ligand interactions?
Carbohydrates on proteins can influence ligand binding and specificity.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of protein-receptor interactions?
Carbohydrates on proteins can affect receptor binding and signaling.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of protein transport?
Carbohydrates on proteins can influence their transport within the cell.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of protein secretion?
Carbohydrates on proteins can be important for their secretion from the cell.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of protein localization?
Carbohydrates on proteins can serve as signals for cellular localization.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of protein modification?
Carbohydrates are added to proteins as post-translational modifications, affecting their function.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of protein glycosylation?
Glycosylation involves attaching carbohydrates to proteins, influencing their folding, stability, and function.