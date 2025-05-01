Carbohydrates quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of cell adhesion molecules? Carbohydrates on cell adhesion molecules mediate cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions.

What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of signaling pathways? Carbohydrates participate in signaling pathways through glycoproteins and glycolipids.

What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of metabolic regulation? Carbohydrates regulate metabolic pathways and energy balance.

What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of gene expression? Carbohydrates in nucleotides are essential for the structure and function of DNA and RNA, which regulate gene expression.

What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of protein folding? Carbohydrates attached to proteins can influence their folding and stability.

What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of protein stability? Carbohydrates attached to proteins can increase their stability and resistance to degradation.