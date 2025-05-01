Lipids quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How do phospholipids contribute to the dynamic nature of membranes? Their ability to move laterally allows membranes to be flexible and self-healing.

What is the significance of the amphipathic structure of phospholipids for membrane formation? It enables the formation of bilayers that create effective barriers in cells.

What is the function of cholesterol in maintaining membrane integrity? Cholesterol stabilizes the membrane and prevents it from becoming too fluid or too rigid.

How do lipids differ from nucleic acids in function? Lipids are mainly for energy storage and membranes, while nucleic acids store genetic information.

What is the role of the plasma membrane in protecting the cell? It acts as a barrier against harmful substances and pathogens.

How do lipids contribute to the structure of biological membranes? Lipids, especially phospholipids, form the bilayer structure of membranes.