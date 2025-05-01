Lipids quiz #4 Flashcards
What is the function of the plasma membrane in exocytosis and endocytosis?
Lipids are insoluble in water but soluble in nonpolar solvents.What is the role of the hydrophilic head in membrane interactions with the cytoplasm?
It interacts with the aqueous cytoplasm, stabilizing the membrane.How do lipids contribute to the structure of lipoproteins?
It contains receptors that transmit signals from the environment to the cell interior.What property do all lipids share that distinguishes them from other macromolecules?
All lipids are hydrophobic, meaning they do not mix well with water.How does the amphipathic nature of phospholipids contribute to membrane formation?
Phospholipids have both hydrophilic heads and hydrophobic tails, allowing them to form bilayers in aqueous environments that make up cell membranes.What is the main function of the plasma membrane in the processes of exocytosis and endocytosis?
The plasma membrane allows the cell to export and import large molecules by forming vesicles.How do lipids contribute to the structure and function of lipoproteins in the blood?
Lipids combine with proteins to form lipoproteins, which transport lipids through the bloodstream.What role do membrane proteins and the fluid mosaic model play in cell membrane function?
The fluid mosaic model describes the membrane as a fluid structure with embedded proteins, allowing selective permeability and movement of materials and signals across the membrane.