Enzyme-Substrate Complex quiz #3

  • What happens to the enzyme after a reaction is catalyzed?
    The enzyme is released unaltered and is not consumed by the reaction, allowing it to catalyze additional reactions.
  • Where does the substrate bind to the enzyme?
    The substrate binds to the active site of the enzyme.
  • What is the substrate of the enzyme amylase?
    The substrate of the enzyme amylase is starch.
  • What does the abbreviation 'ES' stand for in enzyme kinetics?
    The abbreviation 'ES' stands for enzyme-substrate complex. It represents the intermediate formed when an enzyme binds to its substrate.
  • Where do intermediates appear on an energy diagram during a multi-step reaction?
    Intermediates appear at local minimum energy points on an energy diagram. They are transient molecules that do not last long before reacting again.
  • What type of forces predominantly mediate the formation of the enzyme-substrate complex?
    The formation of the enzyme-substrate complex is predominantly mediated by non-covalent forces. Examples include hydrogen bonds and ionic bonds.
  • How is binding energy symbolized in enzyme catalysis diagrams?
    Binding energy is symbolized as delta G_b (ΔG_b) in enzyme catalysis diagrams. It represents the energy difference between uncatalyzed and catalyzed transition states.
  • Why is the enzyme-substrate complex often not shown in most energy diagrams?
    The enzyme-substrate complex is often not shown because it is a transient intermediate that does not last long. Most diagrams focus on the transition states rather than intermediates.
  • What is the main way enzymes lower the activation energy of a reaction?
    Enzymes lower the activation energy by stabilizing the transition state using binding energy. This allows the reaction to proceed at a faster rate.
  • What happens to the energy of activation for the formation of the enzyme-substrate complex?
    The energy of activation for forming the enzyme-substrate complex is very small. This allows the complex to form readily during the reaction.