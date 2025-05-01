Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What happens to the enzyme after a reaction is catalyzed? The enzyme is released unaltered and is not consumed by the reaction, allowing it to catalyze additional reactions.

Where does the substrate bind to the enzyme? The substrate binds to the active site of the enzyme.

What is the substrate of the enzyme amylase? The substrate of the enzyme amylase is starch.

What does the abbreviation 'ES' stand for in enzyme kinetics? The abbreviation 'ES' stands for enzyme-substrate complex. It represents the intermediate formed when an enzyme binds to its substrate.

Where do intermediates appear on an energy diagram during a multi-step reaction? Intermediates appear at local minimum energy points on an energy diagram. They are transient molecules that do not last long before reacting again.

What type of forces predominantly mediate the formation of the enzyme-substrate complex? The formation of the enzyme-substrate complex is predominantly mediated by non-covalent forces. Examples include hydrogen bonds and ionic bonds.