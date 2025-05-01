Enzymes quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the effect of substrate concentration on enzyme activity? Increasing substrate concentration increases enzyme activity up to a point, after which the enzyme becomes saturated.

What is the function of the catalytic triad in some enzymes? The catalytic triad is a group of three amino acids in the active site that work together to catalyze a reaction.

What is the role of metal ions in enzyme activity? Metal ions can act as cofactors, stabilizing enzyme structure or participating in catalysis.

What is the difference between a substrate and a ligand? A substrate is specifically acted upon by an enzyme, while a ligand is any molecule that binds to a protein.

What is the function of an enzyme's tertiary structure? The tertiary structure determines the enzyme's overall shape and the configuration of the active site.

What is the effect of enzyme mutations on activity? Mutations can alter the enzyme's structure, potentially reducing or abolishing its activity.