Enzymes quiz #3 Flashcards

What is the effect of substrate concentration on enzyme activity?
Increasing substrate concentration increases enzyme activity up to a point, after which the enzyme becomes saturated.What is the function of the catalytic triad in some enzymes?
The catalytic triad is a group of three amino acids in the active site that work together to catalyze a reaction.What is the role of metal ions in enzyme activity?
Metal ions can act as cofactors, stabilizing enzyme structure or participating in catalysis.What is the difference between a substrate and a ligand?
A substrate is specifically acted upon by an enzyme, while a ligand is any molecule that binds to a protein.What is the function of an enzyme's tertiary structure?
The tertiary structure determines the enzyme's overall shape and the configuration of the active site.What is the effect of enzyme mutations on activity?
Mutations can alter the enzyme's structure, potentially reducing or abolishing its activity.What is the role of enzymes in signal transduction?
Enzymes catalyze reactions that transmit and amplify signals within cells.What is the function of proteases?
Proteases are enzymes that catalyze the hydrolysis of peptide bonds in proteins.What is the function of kinases?
Kinases are enzymes that transfer phosphate groups to substrates, often regulating activity.What is the function of phosphatases?
Phosphatases are enzymes that remove phosphate groups from substrates.What is the function of oxidoreductases?
Oxidoreductases are enzymes that catalyze oxidation-reduction reactions.What is the function of transferases?
Transferases are enzymes that transfer functional groups from one molecule to another.What is the function of hydrolases?
Hydrolases are enzymes that catalyze the hydrolysis of various bonds.What is the function of lyases?
Lyases are enzymes that catalyze the breaking of various chemical bonds by means other than hydrolysis and oxidation.What is the function of isomerases?
Isomerases are enzymes that catalyze the rearrangement of atoms within a molecule.What is the function of ligases?
Ligases are enzymes that catalyze the joining of two molecules, often with the input of ATP.What is the role of enzyme regulation in metabolism?
Enzyme regulation ensures that metabolic pathways operate efficiently and respond to cellular needs.What is the effect of enzyme concentration on Vmax?
Increasing enzyme concentration increases Vmax, as more active sites are available for catalysis.What is the effect of substrate concentration on Km?
Km is a constant for a given enzyme and is not affected by substrate concentration.What is the function of allosteric enzymes?
Allosteric enzymes regulate activity through conformational changes induced by binding of effectors at sites other than the active site.What is the difference between positive and negative allosteric regulation?
Positive regulation increases enzyme activity, while negative regulation decreases it.What is the function of enzyme inhibitors in medicine?
Enzyme inhibitors can be used as drugs to block specific enzyme activities in disease treatment.What is the role of enzymes in DNA replication?
Enzymes catalyze the unwinding, synthesis, and proofreading of DNA during replication.What is the function of DNA polymerase?
DNA polymerase is an enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands using a template.What is the function of RNA polymerase?
RNA polymerase is an enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template.What is the function of ligase in DNA repair?
Ligase joins breaks in the DNA backbone during repair processes.What is the function of restriction enzymes?
Restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sequences, useful in molecular biology.What is the function of reverse transcriptase?
Reverse transcriptase synthesizes DNA from an RNA template.What is the function of ATP synthase?
ATP synthase is an enzyme that synthesizes ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate during cellular respiration.What is the function of amylase?
Amylase is an enzyme that catalyzes the breakdown of starch into sugars.What is the function of lactase?
Lactase is an enzyme that breaks down lactose into glucose and galactose.What is the function of catalase?
Catalase is an enzyme that decomposes hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen.What is the function of lipase?
Lipase is an enzyme that catalyzes the breakdown of fats into fatty acids and glycerol.What is the function of pepsin?
Pepsin is a digestive enzyme that breaks down proteins in the stomach.What is the function of trypsin?
Trypsin is a digestive enzyme that breaks down proteins in the small intestine.What is the function of chymotrypsin?
Chymotrypsin is a digestive enzyme that breaks down proteins in the small intestine.What is the function of carbonic anhydrase?
Carbonic anhydrase catalyzes the conversion of carbon dioxide and water to bicarbonate and protons.What is the function of acetylcholinesterase?
Acetylcholinesterase breaks down the neurotransmitter acetylcholine in synaptic clefts.What is the function of hexokinase?
Hexokinase catalyzes the phosphorylation of glucose to glucose-6-phosphate in glycolysis.What is the function of pyruvate kinase?
Pyruvate kinase catalyzes the final step of glycolysis, converting phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate.