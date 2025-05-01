Skip to main content
Enzymes quiz #3 Flashcards

Enzymes quiz #3
  • What is the effect of substrate concentration on enzyme activity?
    Increasing substrate concentration increases enzyme activity up to a point, after which the enzyme becomes saturated.
  • What is the function of the catalytic triad in some enzymes?
    The catalytic triad is a group of three amino acids in the active site that work together to catalyze a reaction.
  • What is the role of metal ions in enzyme activity?
    Metal ions can act as cofactors, stabilizing enzyme structure or participating in catalysis.
  • What is the difference between a substrate and a ligand?
    A substrate is specifically acted upon by an enzyme, while a ligand is any molecule that binds to a protein.
  • What is the function of an enzyme's tertiary structure?
    The tertiary structure determines the enzyme's overall shape and the configuration of the active site.
  • What is the effect of enzyme mutations on activity?
    Mutations can alter the enzyme's structure, potentially reducing or abolishing its activity.
  • What is the role of enzymes in signal transduction?
    Enzymes catalyze reactions that transmit and amplify signals within cells.
  • What is the function of proteases?
    Proteases are enzymes that catalyze the hydrolysis of peptide bonds in proteins.
  • What is the function of kinases?
    Kinases are enzymes that transfer phosphate groups to substrates, often regulating activity.
  • What is the function of phosphatases?
    Phosphatases are enzymes that remove phosphate groups from substrates.
  • What is the function of oxidoreductases?
    Oxidoreductases are enzymes that catalyze oxidation-reduction reactions.
  • What is the function of transferases?
    Transferases are enzymes that transfer functional groups from one molecule to another.
  • What is the function of hydrolases?
    Hydrolases are enzymes that catalyze the hydrolysis of various bonds.
  • What is the function of lyases?
    Lyases are enzymes that catalyze the breaking of various chemical bonds by means other than hydrolysis and oxidation.
  • What is the function of isomerases?
    Isomerases are enzymes that catalyze the rearrangement of atoms within a molecule.
  • What is the function of ligases?
    Ligases are enzymes that catalyze the joining of two molecules, often with the input of ATP.
  • What is the role of enzyme regulation in metabolism?
    Enzyme regulation ensures that metabolic pathways operate efficiently and respond to cellular needs.
  • What is the effect of enzyme concentration on Vmax?
    Increasing enzyme concentration increases Vmax, as more active sites are available for catalysis.
  • What is the effect of substrate concentration on Km?
    Km is a constant for a given enzyme and is not affected by substrate concentration.
  • What is the function of allosteric enzymes?
    Allosteric enzymes regulate activity through conformational changes induced by binding of effectors at sites other than the active site.
  • What is the difference between positive and negative allosteric regulation?
    Positive regulation increases enzyme activity, while negative regulation decreases it.
  • What is the function of enzyme inhibitors in medicine?
    Enzyme inhibitors can be used as drugs to block specific enzyme activities in disease treatment.
  • What is the role of enzymes in DNA replication?
    Enzymes catalyze the unwinding, synthesis, and proofreading of DNA during replication.
  • What is the function of DNA polymerase?
    DNA polymerase is an enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands using a template.
  • What is the function of RNA polymerase?
    RNA polymerase is an enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template.
  • What is the function of ligase in DNA repair?
    Ligase joins breaks in the DNA backbone during repair processes.
  • What is the function of restriction enzymes?
    Restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sequences, useful in molecular biology.
  • What is the function of reverse transcriptase?
    Reverse transcriptase synthesizes DNA from an RNA template.
  • What is the function of ATP synthase?
    ATP synthase is an enzyme that synthesizes ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate during cellular respiration.
  • What is the function of amylase?
    Amylase is an enzyme that catalyzes the breakdown of starch into sugars.
  • What is the function of lactase?
    Lactase is an enzyme that breaks down lactose into glucose and galactose.
  • What is the function of catalase?
    Catalase is an enzyme that decomposes hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen.
  • What is the function of lipase?
    Lipase is an enzyme that catalyzes the breakdown of fats into fatty acids and glycerol.
  • What is the function of pepsin?
    Pepsin is a digestive enzyme that breaks down proteins in the stomach.
  • What is the function of trypsin?
    Trypsin is a digestive enzyme that breaks down proteins in the small intestine.
  • What is the function of chymotrypsin?
    Chymotrypsin is a digestive enzyme that breaks down proteins in the small intestine.
  • What is the function of carbonic anhydrase?
    Carbonic anhydrase catalyzes the conversion of carbon dioxide and water to bicarbonate and protons.
  • What is the function of acetylcholinesterase?
    Acetylcholinesterase breaks down the neurotransmitter acetylcholine in synaptic clefts.
  • What is the function of hexokinase?
    Hexokinase catalyzes the phosphorylation of glucose to glucose-6-phosphate in glycolysis.
  • What is the function of pyruvate kinase?
    Pyruvate kinase catalyzes the final step of glycolysis, converting phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate.