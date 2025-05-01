Enzymes quiz #4 Flashcards
What is the function of alcohol dehydrogenase?
Alcohol dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of alcohols to aldehydes or ketones.What is the function of glucose-6-phosphatase?
Glucose-6-phosphatase catalyzes the removal of a phosphate group from glucose-6-phosphate, producing free glucose.What is the function of glycogen phosphorylase?
Glycogen phosphorylase catalyzes the breakdown of glycogen to glucose-1-phosphate.What is the function of fumarase?
Fumarase catalyzes the reversible hydration of fumarate to malate in the citric acid cycle.What is the function of succinate dehydrogenase?
Succinate dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of succinate to fumarate in the citric acid cycle.What is the function of citrate synthase?
Citrate synthase catalyzes the condensation of acetyl-CoA and oxaloacetate to form citrate in the citric acid cycle.What is the function of isocitrate dehydrogenase?
Isocitrate dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidative decarboxylation of isocitrate to alpha-ketoglutarate in the citric acid cycle.What is the function of malate dehydrogenase?
Malate dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of malate to oxaloacetate in the citric acid cycle.What is the function of aldolase?
Aldolase catalyzes the cleavage of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate into two three-carbon sugars in glycolysis.What is the function of enolase?
Enolase catalyzes the conversion of 2-phosphoglycerate to phosphoenolpyruvate in glycolysis.What is the function of phosphofructokinase?
Phosphofructokinase catalyzes the phosphorylation of fructose-6-phosphate to fructose-1,6-bisphosphate in glycolysis.What is the function of phosphoglucose isomerase?
Phosphoglucose isomerase catalyzes the conversion of glucose-6-phosphate to fructose-6-phosphate in glycolysis.What is the function of triose phosphate isomerase?
Triose phosphate isomerase catalyzes the interconversion of dihydroxyacetone phosphate and glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate in glycolysis.What is the function of glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase?
Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation and phosphorylation of glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate to 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate in glycolysis.What is the function of lactate dehydrogenase?
Lactate dehydrogenase catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to lactate during anaerobic glycolysis.What is the function of peptidases?
Peptidases are enzymes that hydrolyze peptide bonds in proteins and peptides.What is the function of nucleases?
Nucleases are enzymes that hydrolyze the phosphodiester bonds in nucleic acids.What is the function of synthases?
Synthases are enzymes that catalyze the synthesis of molecules without the use of ATP.What is the function of synthetases?
Synthetases are enzymes that catalyze the synthesis of molecules using ATP.What is the function of carboxylases?
Carboxylases are enzymes that catalyze the addition of carboxyl groups to substrates.What is the function of decarboxylases?
Decarboxylases are enzymes that catalyze the removal of carboxyl groups from substrates.What is the function of dehydrogenases?
Dehydrogenases are enzymes that catalyze the removal of hydrogen atoms from substrates, often in oxidation-reduction reactions.What is the function of transaminases?
Transaminases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of amino groups between molecules.What is the function of isomerases in metabolism?
Isomerases catalyze the rearrangement of atoms within a molecule, facilitating metabolic pathway steps.What is the function of mutases?
Mutases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of functional groups within a molecule.What is the function of hydratases?
Hydratases are enzymes that catalyze the addition or removal of water in a reaction.What is the function of deaminases?
Deaminases are enzymes that catalyze the removal of amino groups from molecules.What is the function of reductases?
Reductases are enzymes that catalyze reduction reactions, adding electrons to substrates.What is the function of oxidases?
Oxidases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of electrons to oxygen molecules.What is the function of peroxidases?
Peroxidases are enzymes that catalyze the reduction of peroxides.What is the function of monooxygenases?
Monooxygenases are enzymes that incorporate one atom of oxygen into substrates.What is the function of dioxygenases?
Dioxygenases are enzymes that incorporate both atoms of molecular oxygen into substrates.What is the function of cyclases?
Cyclases are enzymes that catalyze the formation of cyclic compounds from linear molecules.What is the function of polymerases?
Polymerases are enzymes that catalyze the synthesis of long chains of nucleic acids or proteins.What is the function of glycosyltransferases?
Glycosyltransferases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of sugar moieties to other molecules.What is the function of methyltransferases?
Methyltransferases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of methyl groups to substrates.What is the function of acetyltransferases?
Acetyltransferases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of acetyl groups to substrates.What is the function of phosphotransferases?
Phosphotransferases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of phosphate groups to substrates.What is the function of aminotransferases?
Aminotransferases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of amino groups between molecules.What is the function of carboxypeptidases?
Carboxypeptidases are enzymes that remove amino acids from the carboxyl end of proteins or peptides.