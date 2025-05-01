Enzymes quiz #4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Enzymes quiz #4

Enzymes quiz #4
  • What is the function of alcohol dehydrogenase?
    Alcohol dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of alcohols to aldehydes or ketones.
  • What is the function of glucose-6-phosphatase?
    Glucose-6-phosphatase catalyzes the removal of a phosphate group from glucose-6-phosphate, producing free glucose.
  • What is the function of glycogen phosphorylase?
    Glycogen phosphorylase catalyzes the breakdown of glycogen to glucose-1-phosphate.
  • What is the function of fumarase?
    Fumarase catalyzes the reversible hydration of fumarate to malate in the citric acid cycle.
  • What is the function of succinate dehydrogenase?
    Succinate dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of succinate to fumarate in the citric acid cycle.
  • What is the function of citrate synthase?
    Citrate synthase catalyzes the condensation of acetyl-CoA and oxaloacetate to form citrate in the citric acid cycle.
  • What is the function of isocitrate dehydrogenase?
    Isocitrate dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidative decarboxylation of isocitrate to alpha-ketoglutarate in the citric acid cycle.
  • What is the function of malate dehydrogenase?
    Malate dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of malate to oxaloacetate in the citric acid cycle.
  • What is the function of aldolase?
    Aldolase catalyzes the cleavage of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate into two three-carbon sugars in glycolysis.
  • What is the function of enolase?
    Enolase catalyzes the conversion of 2-phosphoglycerate to phosphoenolpyruvate in glycolysis.
  • What is the function of phosphofructokinase?
    Phosphofructokinase catalyzes the phosphorylation of fructose-6-phosphate to fructose-1,6-bisphosphate in glycolysis.
  • What is the function of phosphoglucose isomerase?
    Phosphoglucose isomerase catalyzes the conversion of glucose-6-phosphate to fructose-6-phosphate in glycolysis.
  • What is the function of triose phosphate isomerase?
    Triose phosphate isomerase catalyzes the interconversion of dihydroxyacetone phosphate and glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate in glycolysis.
  • What is the function of glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase?
    Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation and phosphorylation of glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate to 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate in glycolysis.
  • What is the function of lactate dehydrogenase?
    Lactate dehydrogenase catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to lactate during anaerobic glycolysis.
  • What is the function of peptidases?
    Peptidases are enzymes that hydrolyze peptide bonds in proteins and peptides.
  • What is the function of nucleases?
    Nucleases are enzymes that hydrolyze the phosphodiester bonds in nucleic acids.
  • What is the function of synthases?
    Synthases are enzymes that catalyze the synthesis of molecules without the use of ATP.
  • What is the function of synthetases?
    Synthetases are enzymes that catalyze the synthesis of molecules using ATP.
  • What is the function of carboxylases?
    Carboxylases are enzymes that catalyze the addition of carboxyl groups to substrates.
  • What is the function of decarboxylases?
    Decarboxylases are enzymes that catalyze the removal of carboxyl groups from substrates.
  • What is the function of dehydrogenases?
    Dehydrogenases are enzymes that catalyze the removal of hydrogen atoms from substrates, often in oxidation-reduction reactions.
  • What is the function of transaminases?
    Transaminases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of amino groups between molecules.
  • What is the function of isomerases in metabolism?
    Isomerases catalyze the rearrangement of atoms within a molecule, facilitating metabolic pathway steps.
  • What is the function of mutases?
    Mutases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of functional groups within a molecule.
  • What is the function of hydratases?
    Hydratases are enzymes that catalyze the addition or removal of water in a reaction.
  • What is the function of deaminases?
    Deaminases are enzymes that catalyze the removal of amino groups from molecules.
  • What is the function of reductases?
    Reductases are enzymes that catalyze reduction reactions, adding electrons to substrates.
  • What is the function of oxidases?
    Oxidases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of electrons to oxygen molecules.
  • What is the function of peroxidases?
    Peroxidases are enzymes that catalyze the reduction of peroxides.
  • What is the function of monooxygenases?
    Monooxygenases are enzymes that incorporate one atom of oxygen into substrates.
  • What is the function of dioxygenases?
    Dioxygenases are enzymes that incorporate both atoms of molecular oxygen into substrates.
  • What is the function of cyclases?
    Cyclases are enzymes that catalyze the formation of cyclic compounds from linear molecules.
  • What is the function of polymerases?
    Polymerases are enzymes that catalyze the synthesis of long chains of nucleic acids or proteins.
  • What is the function of glycosyltransferases?
    Glycosyltransferases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of sugar moieties to other molecules.
  • What is the function of methyltransferases?
    Methyltransferases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of methyl groups to substrates.
  • What is the function of acetyltransferases?
    Acetyltransferases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of acetyl groups to substrates.
  • What is the function of phosphotransferases?
    Phosphotransferases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of phosphate groups to substrates.
  • What is the function of aminotransferases?
    Aminotransferases are enzymes that catalyze the transfer of amino groups between molecules.
  • What is the function of carboxypeptidases?
    Carboxypeptidases are enzymes that remove amino acids from the carboxyl end of proteins or peptides.