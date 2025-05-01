Enzymes quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of alcohol dehydrogenase? Alcohol dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of alcohols to aldehydes or ketones.

What is the function of glucose-6-phosphatase? Glucose-6-phosphatase catalyzes the removal of a phosphate group from glucose-6-phosphate, producing free glucose.

What is the function of glycogen phosphorylase? Glycogen phosphorylase catalyzes the breakdown of glycogen to glucose-1-phosphate.

What is the function of fumarase? Fumarase catalyzes the reversible hydration of fumarate to malate in the citric acid cycle.

What is the function of succinate dehydrogenase? Succinate dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of succinate to fumarate in the citric acid cycle.

What is the function of citrate synthase? Citrate synthase catalyzes the condensation of acetyl-CoA and oxaloacetate to form citrate in the citric acid cycle.