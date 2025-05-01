Enzymes quiz #5 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the function of aminopeptidases?
Aminopeptidases are enzymes that remove amino acids from the amino end of proteins or peptides.What is the function of endonucleases?
Endonucleases are enzymes that cleave the phosphodiester bonds within nucleic acid chains.What is the function of exonucleases?
Exonucleases are enzymes that remove nucleotides from the ends of nucleic acid chains.What is the function of helicases?
Helicases are enzymes that unwind DNA or RNA helices during replication or transcription.What is the function of topoisomerases?
Topoisomerases are enzymes that alter the supercoiling of DNA.What is the function of ribonucleases?
Ribonucleases are enzymes that degrade RNA molecules.What is the function of DNA glycosylases?
DNA glycosylases are enzymes that remove damaged bases from DNA during repair.What is the function of photolyases?
Photolyases are enzymes that repair UV-induced DNA damage using light energy.What is the function of telomerase?
Telomerase is an enzyme that adds repetitive nucleotide sequences to the ends of chromosomes.What is the function of RNAse H?
RNAse H is an enzyme that degrades the RNA strand of RNA-DNA hybrids.What is the function of DNA methyltransferases?
DNA methyltransferases are enzymes that add methyl groups to DNA, affecting gene expression.What is the function of histone acetyltransferases?
Histone acetyltransferases add acetyl groups to histones, influencing chromatin structure and gene expression.What is the function of histone deacetylases?
Histone deacetylases remove acetyl groups from histones, affecting chromatin structure and gene expression.What is the function of ubiquitin ligases?
Ubiquitin ligases attach ubiquitin to proteins, marking them for degradation.What is the function of proteasomes?
Proteasomes are protein complexes that degrade ubiquitinated proteins.What is the function of caspases?
Caspases are enzymes that play a key role in programmed cell death (apoptosis).What is the function of nitric oxide synthase?
Nitric oxide synthase catalyzes the production of nitric oxide from arginine.What is the function of glutathione peroxidase?
Glutathione peroxidase reduces peroxides using glutathione as a substrate.What is the function of superoxide dismutase?
Superoxide dismutase catalyzes the conversion of superoxide radicals to hydrogen peroxide and oxygen.What is the function of thioredoxin reductase?
Thioredoxin reductase reduces thioredoxin, maintaining cellular redox balance.What is the function of glucose oxidase?
Glucose oxidase catalyzes the oxidation of glucose to hydrogen peroxide and gluconic acid.What is the function of xanthine oxidase?
Xanthine oxidase catalyzes the oxidation of xanthine to uric acid.What is the function of cytochrome c oxidase?
Cytochrome c oxidase is the terminal enzyme in the electron transport chain, reducing oxygen to water.What is the function of fatty acid synthase?
Fatty acid synthase catalyzes the synthesis of fatty acids from acetyl-CoA and malonyl-CoA.What is the function of acetyl-CoA carboxylase?
Acetyl-CoA carboxylase catalyzes the carboxylation of acetyl-CoA to malonyl-CoA in fatty acid synthesis.What is the function of carnitine acyltransferase?
Carnitine acyltransferase transfers fatty acids into mitochondria for β-oxidation.What is the function of HMG-CoA reductase?
HMG-CoA reductase catalyzes the rate-limiting step in cholesterol biosynthesis.What is the function of glycogen synthase?
Glycogen synthase catalyzes the synthesis of glycogen from glucose.What is the function of UDP-glucose pyrophosphorylase?
UDP-glucose pyrophosphorylase catalyzes the formation of UDP-glucose from glucose-1-phosphate and UTP.What is the function of phosphoglucomutase?
Phosphoglucomutase catalyzes the conversion of glucose-1-phosphate to glucose-6-phosphate.What is the function of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase?
Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase catalyzes the first step in the pentose phosphate pathway, producing NADPH.What is the function of transketolase?
Transketolase catalyzes the transfer of two-carbon units in the pentose phosphate pathway.What is the function of transaldolase?
Transaldolase catalyzes the transfer of three-carbon units in the pentose phosphate pathway.What is the function of ribulose-5-phosphate isomerase?
Ribulose-5-phosphate isomerase catalyzes the conversion of ribulose-5-phosphate to ribose-5-phosphate.What is the function of ribulose-5-phosphate epimerase?
Ribulose-5-phosphate epimerase catalyzes the conversion of ribulose-5-phosphate to xylulose-5-phosphate.What is the function of pyruvate carboxylase?
Pyruvate carboxylase catalyzes the carboxylation of pyruvate to oxaloacetate in gluconeogenesis.What is the function of phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase?
Phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase catalyzes the conversion of oxaloacetate to phosphoenolpyruvate in gluconeogenesis.What is the function of fructose-1,6-bisphosphatase?
Fructose-1,6-bisphosphatase catalyzes the hydrolysis of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate to fructose-6-phosphate in gluconeogenesis.What is the function of glucose-6-phosphatase in gluconeogenesis?
Glucose-6-phosphatase catalyzes the final step of gluconeogenesis, converting glucose-6-phosphate to free glucose.What is the function of alanine aminotransferase?
Alanine aminotransferase catalyzes the transfer of an amino group from alanine to alpha-ketoglutarate, forming pyruvate and glutamate.