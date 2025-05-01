Skip to main content
Enzymes quiz #5 Flashcards

Enzymes quiz #5
  • What is the function of aminopeptidases?
    Aminopeptidases are enzymes that remove amino acids from the amino end of proteins or peptides.
  • What is the function of endonucleases?
    Endonucleases are enzymes that cleave the phosphodiester bonds within nucleic acid chains.
  • What is the function of exonucleases?
    Exonucleases are enzymes that remove nucleotides from the ends of nucleic acid chains.
  • What is the function of helicases?
    Helicases are enzymes that unwind DNA or RNA helices during replication or transcription.
  • What is the function of topoisomerases?
    Topoisomerases are enzymes that alter the supercoiling of DNA.
  • What is the function of ribonucleases?
    Ribonucleases are enzymes that degrade RNA molecules.
  • What is the function of DNA glycosylases?
    DNA glycosylases are enzymes that remove damaged bases from DNA during repair.
  • What is the function of photolyases?
    Photolyases are enzymes that repair UV-induced DNA damage using light energy.
  • What is the function of telomerase?
    Telomerase is an enzyme that adds repetitive nucleotide sequences to the ends of chromosomes.
  • What is the function of RNAse H?
    RNAse H is an enzyme that degrades the RNA strand of RNA-DNA hybrids.
  • What is the function of DNA methyltransferases?
    DNA methyltransferases are enzymes that add methyl groups to DNA, affecting gene expression.
  • What is the function of histone acetyltransferases?
    Histone acetyltransferases add acetyl groups to histones, influencing chromatin structure and gene expression.
  • What is the function of histone deacetylases?
    Histone deacetylases remove acetyl groups from histones, affecting chromatin structure and gene expression.
  • What is the function of ubiquitin ligases?
    Ubiquitin ligases attach ubiquitin to proteins, marking them for degradation.
  • What is the function of proteasomes?
    Proteasomes are protein complexes that degrade ubiquitinated proteins.
  • What is the function of caspases?
    Caspases are enzymes that play a key role in programmed cell death (apoptosis).
  • What is the function of nitric oxide synthase?
    Nitric oxide synthase catalyzes the production of nitric oxide from arginine.
  • What is the function of glutathione peroxidase?
    Glutathione peroxidase reduces peroxides using glutathione as a substrate.
  • What is the function of superoxide dismutase?
    Superoxide dismutase catalyzes the conversion of superoxide radicals to hydrogen peroxide and oxygen.
  • What is the function of thioredoxin reductase?
    Thioredoxin reductase reduces thioredoxin, maintaining cellular redox balance.
  • What is the function of glucose oxidase?
    Glucose oxidase catalyzes the oxidation of glucose to hydrogen peroxide and gluconic acid.
  • What is the function of xanthine oxidase?
    Xanthine oxidase catalyzes the oxidation of xanthine to uric acid.
  • What is the function of cytochrome c oxidase?
    Cytochrome c oxidase is the terminal enzyme in the electron transport chain, reducing oxygen to water.
  • What is the function of fatty acid synthase?
    Fatty acid synthase catalyzes the synthesis of fatty acids from acetyl-CoA and malonyl-CoA.
  • What is the function of acetyl-CoA carboxylase?
    Acetyl-CoA carboxylase catalyzes the carboxylation of acetyl-CoA to malonyl-CoA in fatty acid synthesis.
  • What is the function of carnitine acyltransferase?
    Carnitine acyltransferase transfers fatty acids into mitochondria for β-oxidation.
  • What is the function of HMG-CoA reductase?
    HMG-CoA reductase catalyzes the rate-limiting step in cholesterol biosynthesis.
  • What is the function of glycogen synthase?
    Glycogen synthase catalyzes the synthesis of glycogen from glucose.
  • What is the function of UDP-glucose pyrophosphorylase?
    UDP-glucose pyrophosphorylase catalyzes the formation of UDP-glucose from glucose-1-phosphate and UTP.
  • What is the function of phosphoglucomutase?
    Phosphoglucomutase catalyzes the conversion of glucose-1-phosphate to glucose-6-phosphate.
  • What is the function of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase?
    Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase catalyzes the first step in the pentose phosphate pathway, producing NADPH.
  • What is the function of transketolase?
    Transketolase catalyzes the transfer of two-carbon units in the pentose phosphate pathway.
  • What is the function of transaldolase?
    Transaldolase catalyzes the transfer of three-carbon units in the pentose phosphate pathway.
  • What is the function of ribulose-5-phosphate isomerase?
    Ribulose-5-phosphate isomerase catalyzes the conversion of ribulose-5-phosphate to ribose-5-phosphate.
  • What is the function of ribulose-5-phosphate epimerase?
    Ribulose-5-phosphate epimerase catalyzes the conversion of ribulose-5-phosphate to xylulose-5-phosphate.
  • What is the function of pyruvate carboxylase?
    Pyruvate carboxylase catalyzes the carboxylation of pyruvate to oxaloacetate in gluconeogenesis.
  • What is the function of phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase?
    Phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase catalyzes the conversion of oxaloacetate to phosphoenolpyruvate in gluconeogenesis.
  • What is the function of fructose-1,6-bisphosphatase?
    Fructose-1,6-bisphosphatase catalyzes the hydrolysis of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate to fructose-6-phosphate in gluconeogenesis.
  • What is the function of glucose-6-phosphatase in gluconeogenesis?
    Glucose-6-phosphatase catalyzes the final step of gluconeogenesis, converting glucose-6-phosphate to free glucose.
  • What is the function of alanine aminotransferase?
    Alanine aminotransferase catalyzes the transfer of an amino group from alanine to alpha-ketoglutarate, forming pyruvate and glutamate.