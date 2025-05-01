Enzymes quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of aminopeptidases? Aminopeptidases are enzymes that remove amino acids from the amino end of proteins or peptides.

What is the function of endonucleases? Endonucleases are enzymes that cleave the phosphodiester bonds within nucleic acid chains.

What is the function of exonucleases? Exonucleases are enzymes that remove nucleotides from the ends of nucleic acid chains.

What is the function of helicases? Helicases are enzymes that unwind DNA or RNA helices during replication or transcription.

What is the function of topoisomerases? Topoisomerases are enzymes that alter the supercoiling of DNA.

What is the function of ribonucleases? Ribonucleases are enzymes that degrade RNA molecules.