Enzymes quiz #6 Flashcards

What is the function of aspartate aminotransferase?
Aspartate aminotransferase catalyzes the transfer of an amino group from aspartate to alpha-ketoglutarate, forming oxaloacetate and glutamate.What is the function of glutamine synthetase?
Glutamine synthetase catalyzes the synthesis of glutamine from glutamate and ammonia.What is the function of glutaminase?
Glutaminase catalyzes the hydrolysis of glutamine to glutamate and ammonia.What is the function of carbamoyl phosphate synthetase?
Carbamoyl phosphate synthetase catalyzes the synthesis of carbamoyl phosphate from ammonia and bicarbonate in the urea cycle.What is the function of arginase?
Arginase catalyzes the hydrolysis of arginine to urea and ornithine in the urea cycle.What is the function of ornithine transcarbamylase?
Ornithine transcarbamylase catalyzes the formation of citrulline from ornithine and carbamoyl phosphate in the urea cycle.What is the function of argininosuccinate synthetase?
Argininosuccinate synthetase catalyzes the synthesis of argininosuccinate from citrulline and aspartate in the urea cycle.What is the function of argininosuccinate lyase?
Argininosuccinate lyase catalyzes the cleavage of argininosuccinate to arginine and fumarate in the urea cycle.What is the function of phenylalanine hydroxylase?
Phenylalanine hydroxylase catalyzes the conversion of phenylalanine to tyrosine.What is the function of tyrosinase?
Tyrosinase catalyzes the oxidation of tyrosine to melanin precursors.What is the function of tryptophan hydroxylase?
Tryptophan hydroxylase catalyzes the conversion of tryptophan to 5-hydroxytryptophan in serotonin synthesis.What is the function of dopamine beta-hydroxylase?
Dopamine beta-hydroxylase catalyzes the conversion of dopamine to norepinephrine.What is the function of monoamine oxidase?
Monoamine oxidase catalyzes the oxidative deamination of monoamine neurotransmitters.What is the function of acetyl-CoA synthetase?
Acetyl-CoA synthetase catalyzes the formation of acetyl-CoA from acetate and CoA.What is the function of pyruvate dehydrogenase?
Pyruvate dehydrogenase catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl-CoA.What is the function of alpha-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase?
Alpha-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase catalyzes the conversion of alpha-ketoglutarate to succinyl-CoA in the citric acid cycle.What is the function of succinyl-CoA synthetase?
Succinyl-CoA synthetase catalyzes the conversion of succinyl-CoA to succinate, generating GTP or ATP.What is the function of acyl-CoA dehydrogenase?
Acyl-CoA dehydrogenase catalyzes the first step in the beta-oxidation of fatty acids.What is the function of enoyl-CoA hydratase?
Enoyl-CoA hydratase catalyzes the hydration of enoyl-CoA to hydroxyacyl-CoA in beta-oxidation.What is the function of hydroxyacyl-CoA dehydrogenase?
Hydroxyacyl-CoA dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of hydroxyacyl-CoA to ketoacyl-CoA in beta-oxidation.What is the function of thiolase?
Thiolase catalyzes the cleavage of ketoacyl-CoA to acetyl-CoA and a shortened acyl-CoA in beta-oxidation.What is the function of citrate lyase?
Citrate lyase catalyzes the cleavage of citrate to oxaloacetate and acetyl-CoA in the cytoplasm.What is the function of malic enzyme?
Malic enzyme catalyzes the conversion of malate to pyruvate, producing NADPH.What is the function of glucose-6-phosphate isomerase?
Glucose-6-phosphate isomerase catalyzes the conversion of glucose-6-phosphate to fructose-6-phosphate.What is the function of phosphoglycerate kinase?
Phosphoglycerate kinase catalyzes the transfer of a phosphate group from 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate to ADP, forming ATP.What is the function of phosphoglycerate mutase?
Phosphoglycerate mutase catalyzes the conversion of 3-phosphoglycerate to 2-phosphoglycerate.What is the function of adenylate kinase?
Adenylate kinase catalyzes the interconversion of ATP, ADP, and AMP.What is the function of nucleoside diphosphate kinase?
Nucleoside diphosphate kinase catalyzes the transfer of phosphate groups between nucleoside diphosphates and triphosphates.What is the function of ribonucleotide reductase?
Ribonucleotide reductase catalyzes the reduction of ribonucleotides to deoxyribonucleotides.What is the function of thymidylate synthase?
Thymidylate synthase catalyzes the synthesis of dTMP from dUMP.What is the function of dihydrofolate reductase?
Dihydrofolate reductase catalyzes the reduction of dihydrofolate to tetrahydrofolate.What is the function of asparaginase?
Asparaginase catalyzes the hydrolysis of asparagine to aspartate and ammonia.What is the function of glutamate dehydrogenase?
Glutamate dehydrogenase catalyzes the reversible oxidative deamination of glutamate to alpha-ketoglutarate.What is the function of serine hydroxymethyltransferase?
Serine hydroxymethyltransferase catalyzes the conversion of serine to glycine, transferring a one-carbon group to tetrahydrofolate.What is the function of ornithine aminotransferase?
Ornithine aminotransferase catalyzes the transfer of an amino group from ornithine to alpha-ketoglutarate.What is the function of proline dehydrogenase?
Proline dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of proline to pyrroline-5-carboxylate.What is the function of histidase?
Histidase catalyzes the deamination of histidine to urocanate.What is the function of phenylalanine ammonia-lyase?
Phenylalanine ammonia-lyase catalyzes the deamination of phenylalanine to trans-cinnamate.What is the function of S-adenosylmethionine synthetase?
S-adenosylmethionine synthetase catalyzes the formation of S-adenosylmethionine from methionine and ATP.What is the function of methylmalonyl-CoA mutase?
Methylmalonyl-CoA mutase catalyzes the conversion of methylmalonyl-CoA to succinyl-CoA.