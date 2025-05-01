Skip to main content
Enzymes quiz #6 Flashcards

  • What is the function of aspartate aminotransferase?
    Aspartate aminotransferase catalyzes the transfer of an amino group from aspartate to alpha-ketoglutarate, forming oxaloacetate and glutamate.
  • What is the function of glutamine synthetase?
    Glutamine synthetase catalyzes the synthesis of glutamine from glutamate and ammonia.
  • What is the function of glutaminase?
    Glutaminase catalyzes the hydrolysis of glutamine to glutamate and ammonia.
  • What is the function of carbamoyl phosphate synthetase?
    Carbamoyl phosphate synthetase catalyzes the synthesis of carbamoyl phosphate from ammonia and bicarbonate in the urea cycle.
  • What is the function of arginase?
    Arginase catalyzes the hydrolysis of arginine to urea and ornithine in the urea cycle.
  • What is the function of ornithine transcarbamylase?
    Ornithine transcarbamylase catalyzes the formation of citrulline from ornithine and carbamoyl phosphate in the urea cycle.
  • What is the function of argininosuccinate synthetase?
    Argininosuccinate synthetase catalyzes the synthesis of argininosuccinate from citrulline and aspartate in the urea cycle.
  • What is the function of argininosuccinate lyase?
    Argininosuccinate lyase catalyzes the cleavage of argininosuccinate to arginine and fumarate in the urea cycle.
  • What is the function of phenylalanine hydroxylase?
    Phenylalanine hydroxylase catalyzes the conversion of phenylalanine to tyrosine.
  • What is the function of tyrosinase?
    Tyrosinase catalyzes the oxidation of tyrosine to melanin precursors.
  • What is the function of tryptophan hydroxylase?
    Tryptophan hydroxylase catalyzes the conversion of tryptophan to 5-hydroxytryptophan in serotonin synthesis.
  • What is the function of dopamine beta-hydroxylase?
    Dopamine beta-hydroxylase catalyzes the conversion of dopamine to norepinephrine.
  • What is the function of monoamine oxidase?
    Monoamine oxidase catalyzes the oxidative deamination of monoamine neurotransmitters.
  • What is the function of acetyl-CoA synthetase?
    Acetyl-CoA synthetase catalyzes the formation of acetyl-CoA from acetate and CoA.
  • What is the function of pyruvate dehydrogenase?
    Pyruvate dehydrogenase catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl-CoA.
  • What is the function of alpha-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase?
    Alpha-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase catalyzes the conversion of alpha-ketoglutarate to succinyl-CoA in the citric acid cycle.
  • What is the function of succinyl-CoA synthetase?
    Succinyl-CoA synthetase catalyzes the conversion of succinyl-CoA to succinate, generating GTP or ATP.
  • What is the function of acyl-CoA dehydrogenase?
    Acyl-CoA dehydrogenase catalyzes the first step in the beta-oxidation of fatty acids.
  • What is the function of enoyl-CoA hydratase?
    Enoyl-CoA hydratase catalyzes the hydration of enoyl-CoA to hydroxyacyl-CoA in beta-oxidation.
  • What is the function of hydroxyacyl-CoA dehydrogenase?
    Hydroxyacyl-CoA dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of hydroxyacyl-CoA to ketoacyl-CoA in beta-oxidation.
  • What is the function of thiolase?
    Thiolase catalyzes the cleavage of ketoacyl-CoA to acetyl-CoA and a shortened acyl-CoA in beta-oxidation.
  • What is the function of citrate lyase?
    Citrate lyase catalyzes the cleavage of citrate to oxaloacetate and acetyl-CoA in the cytoplasm.
  • What is the function of malic enzyme?
    Malic enzyme catalyzes the conversion of malate to pyruvate, producing NADPH.
  • What is the function of glucose-6-phosphate isomerase?
    Glucose-6-phosphate isomerase catalyzes the conversion of glucose-6-phosphate to fructose-6-phosphate.
  • What is the function of phosphoglycerate kinase?
    Phosphoglycerate kinase catalyzes the transfer of a phosphate group from 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate to ADP, forming ATP.
  • What is the function of phosphoglycerate mutase?
    Phosphoglycerate mutase catalyzes the conversion of 3-phosphoglycerate to 2-phosphoglycerate.
  • What is the function of adenylate kinase?
    Adenylate kinase catalyzes the interconversion of ATP, ADP, and AMP.
  • What is the function of nucleoside diphosphate kinase?
    Nucleoside diphosphate kinase catalyzes the transfer of phosphate groups between nucleoside diphosphates and triphosphates.
  • What is the function of ribonucleotide reductase?
    Ribonucleotide reductase catalyzes the reduction of ribonucleotides to deoxyribonucleotides.
  • What is the function of thymidylate synthase?
    Thymidylate synthase catalyzes the synthesis of dTMP from dUMP.
  • What is the function of dihydrofolate reductase?
    Dihydrofolate reductase catalyzes the reduction of dihydrofolate to tetrahydrofolate.
  • What is the function of asparaginase?
    Asparaginase catalyzes the hydrolysis of asparagine to aspartate and ammonia.
  • What is the function of glutamate dehydrogenase?
    Glutamate dehydrogenase catalyzes the reversible oxidative deamination of glutamate to alpha-ketoglutarate.
  • What is the function of serine hydroxymethyltransferase?
    Serine hydroxymethyltransferase catalyzes the conversion of serine to glycine, transferring a one-carbon group to tetrahydrofolate.
  • What is the function of ornithine aminotransferase?
    Ornithine aminotransferase catalyzes the transfer of an amino group from ornithine to alpha-ketoglutarate.
  • What is the function of proline dehydrogenase?
    Proline dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of proline to pyrroline-5-carboxylate.
  • What is the function of histidase?
    Histidase catalyzes the deamination of histidine to urocanate.
  • What is the function of phenylalanine ammonia-lyase?
    Phenylalanine ammonia-lyase catalyzes the deamination of phenylalanine to trans-cinnamate.
  • What is the function of S-adenosylmethionine synthetase?
    S-adenosylmethionine synthetase catalyzes the formation of S-adenosylmethionine from methionine and ATP.
  • What is the function of methylmalonyl-CoA mutase?
    Methylmalonyl-CoA mutase catalyzes the conversion of methylmalonyl-CoA to succinyl-CoA.