Enzymes quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 )

What is the function of aspartate aminotransferase? Aspartate aminotransferase catalyzes the transfer of an amino group from aspartate to alpha-ketoglutarate, forming oxaloacetate and glutamate.

What is the function of glutamine synthetase? Glutamine synthetase catalyzes the synthesis of glutamine from glutamate and ammonia.

What is the function of glutaminase? Glutaminase catalyzes the hydrolysis of glutamine to glutamate and ammonia.

What is the function of carbamoyl phosphate synthetase? Carbamoyl phosphate synthetase catalyzes the synthesis of carbamoyl phosphate from ammonia and bicarbonate in the urea cycle.

What is the function of arginase? Arginase catalyzes the hydrolysis of arginine to urea and ornithine in the urea cycle.

What is the function of ornithine transcarbamylase? Ornithine transcarbamylase catalyzes the formation of citrulline from ornithine and carbamoyl phosphate in the urea cycle.