Enzymes quiz #7 Flashcards

What is the function of propionyl-CoA carboxylase?
Propionyl-CoA carboxylase catalyzes the carboxylation of propionyl-CoA to methylmalonyl-CoA.What is the function of acyl carrier protein (ACP)?
Acyl carrier protein is a component of fatty acid synthase that carries acyl groups during fatty acid synthesis.What is the function of pyruvate kinase in glycolysis?
Pyruvate kinase catalyzes the conversion of phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate, generating ATP.What is the function of phosphofructokinase-2?
Phosphofructokinase-2 regulates the levels of fructose-2,6-bisphosphate, an important regulator of glycolysis and gluconeogenesis.What is the function of fructose bisphosphatase-2?
Fructose bisphosphatase-2 catalyzes the hydrolysis of fructose-2,6-bisphosphate, regulating glycolysis and gluconeogenesis.What is the function of glycogen branching enzyme?
Glycogen branching enzyme creates α-1,6-glycosidic branches in glycogen.What is the function of glycogen debranching enzyme?
Glycogen debranching enzyme removes branches from glycogen during glycogenolysis.What is the function of UDP-glucose dehydrogenase?
UDP-glucose dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of UDP-glucose to UDP-glucuronic acid.What is the function of galactokinase?
Galactokinase catalyzes the phosphorylation of galactose to galactose-1-phosphate.What is the function of galactose-1-phosphate uridyltransferase?
Galactose-1-phosphate uridyltransferase catalyzes the conversion of galactose-1-phosphate and UDP-glucose to UDP-galactose and glucose-1-phosphate.What is the function of UDP-galactose 4-epimerase?
UDP-galactose 4-epimerase catalyzes the conversion of UDP-galactose to UDP-glucose.What is the function of aldose reductase?
Aldose reductase catalyzes the reduction of glucose to sorbitol.What is the function of sorbitol dehydrogenase?
Sorbitol dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of sorbitol to fructose.What is the function of lactate dehydrogenase in anaerobic metabolism?
Lactate dehydrogenase converts pyruvate to lactate, regenerating NAD+ for glycolysis.What is the function of pyruvate decarboxylase?
Pyruvate decarboxylase catalyzes the decarboxylation of pyruvate to acetaldehyde in fermentation.What is the function of alcohol dehydrogenase in fermentation?
Alcohol dehydrogenase converts acetaldehyde to ethanol in fermentation.What is the function of phosphoenolpyruvate carboxylase?
Phosphoenolpyruvate carboxylase catalyzes the conversion of phosphoenolpyruvate to oxaloacetate in plants and bacteria.What is the function of nitrate reductase?
Nitrate reductase catalyzes the reduction of nitrate to nitrite in nitrogen metabolism.What is the function of nitrite reductase?
Nitrite reductase catalyzes the reduction of nitrite to ammonia or nitrogen gas.What is the function of nitrogenase?
Nitrogenase catalyzes the reduction of atmospheric nitrogen to ammonia in nitrogen fixation.What is the function of urease?
Urease catalyzes the hydrolysis of urea to ammonia and carbon dioxide.What is the function of aspartate transcarbamylase?
Aspartate transcarbamylase catalyzes the formation of carbamoyl aspartate in pyrimidine biosynthesis.What is the function of dihydroorotase?
Dihydroorotase catalyzes the cyclization of carbamoyl aspartate to dihydroorotate in pyrimidine biosynthesis.What is the function of orotate phosphoribosyltransferase?
Orotate phosphoribosyltransferase catalyzes the formation of orotidine monophosphate from orotate and PRPP.What is the function of orotidine-5'-phosphate decarboxylase?
Orotidine-5'-phosphate decarboxylase catalyzes the decarboxylation of orotidine monophosphate to uridine monophosphate.What is the function of adenylosuccinate synthetase?
Adenylosuccinate synthetase catalyzes the formation of adenylosuccinate from IMP and aspartate in purine biosynthesis.What is the function of adenylosuccinate lyase?
Adenylosuccinate lyase catalyzes the cleavage of adenylosuccinate to AMP and fumarate.What is the function of IMP dehydrogenase?
IMP dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of IMP to xanthosine monophosphate in purine biosynthesis.What is the function of GMP synthetase?
GMP synthetase catalyzes the conversion of xanthosine monophosphate to GMP.What is the function of adenosine deaminase?
Adenosine deaminase catalyzes the deamination of adenosine to inosine.What is the function of purine nucleoside phosphorylase?
Purine nucleoside phosphorylase catalyzes the phosphorolysis of purine nucleosides to free bases and ribose-1-phosphate.What is the function of hypoxanthine-guanine phosphoribosyltransferase?
Hypoxanthine-guanine phosphoribosyltransferase catalyzes the salvage of hypoxanthine and guanine to IMP and GMP.What is the function of xanthine oxidase in purine degradation?
Xanthine oxidase catalyzes the oxidation of hypoxanthine and xanthine to uric acid.