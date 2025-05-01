Skip to main content
Enzymes quiz #7 Flashcards

Enzymes quiz #7
  • What is the function of propionyl-CoA carboxylase?
    Propionyl-CoA carboxylase catalyzes the carboxylation of propionyl-CoA to methylmalonyl-CoA.
  • What is the function of acyl carrier protein (ACP)?
    Acyl carrier protein is a component of fatty acid synthase that carries acyl groups during fatty acid synthesis.
  • What is the function of pyruvate kinase in glycolysis?
    Pyruvate kinase catalyzes the conversion of phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate, generating ATP.
  • What is the function of phosphofructokinase-2?
    Phosphofructokinase-2 regulates the levels of fructose-2,6-bisphosphate, an important regulator of glycolysis and gluconeogenesis.
  • What is the function of fructose bisphosphatase-2?
    Fructose bisphosphatase-2 catalyzes the hydrolysis of fructose-2,6-bisphosphate, regulating glycolysis and gluconeogenesis.
  • What is the function of glycogen branching enzyme?
    Glycogen branching enzyme creates α-1,6-glycosidic branches in glycogen.
  • What is the function of glycogen debranching enzyme?
    Glycogen debranching enzyme removes branches from glycogen during glycogenolysis.
  • What is the function of UDP-glucose dehydrogenase?
    UDP-glucose dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of UDP-glucose to UDP-glucuronic acid.
  • What is the function of galactokinase?
    Galactokinase catalyzes the phosphorylation of galactose to galactose-1-phosphate.
  • What is the function of galactose-1-phosphate uridyltransferase?
    Galactose-1-phosphate uridyltransferase catalyzes the conversion of galactose-1-phosphate and UDP-glucose to UDP-galactose and glucose-1-phosphate.
  • What is the function of UDP-galactose 4-epimerase?
    UDP-galactose 4-epimerase catalyzes the conversion of UDP-galactose to UDP-glucose.
  • What is the function of aldose reductase?
    Aldose reductase catalyzes the reduction of glucose to sorbitol.
  • What is the function of sorbitol dehydrogenase?
    Sorbitol dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of sorbitol to fructose.
  • What is the function of lactate dehydrogenase in anaerobic metabolism?
    Lactate dehydrogenase converts pyruvate to lactate, regenerating NAD+ for glycolysis.
  • What is the function of pyruvate decarboxylase?
    Pyruvate decarboxylase catalyzes the decarboxylation of pyruvate to acetaldehyde in fermentation.
  • What is the function of alcohol dehydrogenase in fermentation?
    Alcohol dehydrogenase converts acetaldehyde to ethanol in fermentation.
  • What is the function of phosphoenolpyruvate carboxylase?
    Phosphoenolpyruvate carboxylase catalyzes the conversion of phosphoenolpyruvate to oxaloacetate in plants and bacteria.
  • What is the function of nitrate reductase?
    Nitrate reductase catalyzes the reduction of nitrate to nitrite in nitrogen metabolism.
  • What is the function of nitrite reductase?
    Nitrite reductase catalyzes the reduction of nitrite to ammonia or nitrogen gas.
  • What is the function of nitrogenase?
    Nitrogenase catalyzes the reduction of atmospheric nitrogen to ammonia in nitrogen fixation.
  • What is the function of urease?
    Urease catalyzes the hydrolysis of urea to ammonia and carbon dioxide.
  • What is the function of aspartate transcarbamylase?
    Aspartate transcarbamylase catalyzes the formation of carbamoyl aspartate in pyrimidine biosynthesis.
  • What is the function of dihydroorotase?
    Dihydroorotase catalyzes the cyclization of carbamoyl aspartate to dihydroorotate in pyrimidine biosynthesis.
  • What is the function of orotate phosphoribosyltransferase?
    Orotate phosphoribosyltransferase catalyzes the formation of orotidine monophosphate from orotate and PRPP.
  • What is the function of orotidine-5'-phosphate decarboxylase?
    Orotidine-5'-phosphate decarboxylase catalyzes the decarboxylation of orotidine monophosphate to uridine monophosphate.
  • What is the function of adenylosuccinate synthetase?
    Adenylosuccinate synthetase catalyzes the formation of adenylosuccinate from IMP and aspartate in purine biosynthesis.
  • What is the function of adenylosuccinate lyase?
    Adenylosuccinate lyase catalyzes the cleavage of adenylosuccinate to AMP and fumarate.
  • What is the function of IMP dehydrogenase?
    IMP dehydrogenase catalyzes the oxidation of IMP to xanthosine monophosphate in purine biosynthesis.
  • What is the function of GMP synthetase?
    GMP synthetase catalyzes the conversion of xanthosine monophosphate to GMP.
  • What is the function of adenosine deaminase?
    Adenosine deaminase catalyzes the deamination of adenosine to inosine.
  • What is the function of purine nucleoside phosphorylase?
    Purine nucleoside phosphorylase catalyzes the phosphorolysis of purine nucleosides to free bases and ribose-1-phosphate.
  • What is the function of hypoxanthine-guanine phosphoribosyltransferase?
    Hypoxanthine-guanine phosphoribosyltransferase catalyzes the salvage of hypoxanthine and guanine to IMP and GMP.
  • What is the function of xanthine oxidase in purine degradation?
    Xanthine oxidase catalyzes the oxidation of hypoxanthine and xanthine to uric acid.