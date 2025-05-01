Enzymes quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 33 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of propionyl-CoA carboxylase? Propionyl-CoA carboxylase catalyzes the carboxylation of propionyl-CoA to methylmalonyl-CoA.

What is the function of acyl carrier protein (ACP)? Acyl carrier protein is a component of fatty acid synthase that carries acyl groups during fatty acid synthesis.

What is the function of pyruvate kinase in glycolysis? Pyruvate kinase catalyzes the conversion of phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate, generating ATP.

What is the function of phosphofructokinase-2? Phosphofructokinase-2 regulates the levels of fructose-2,6-bisphosphate, an important regulator of glycolysis and gluconeogenesis.

What is the function of fructose bisphosphatase-2? Fructose bisphosphatase-2 catalyzes the hydrolysis of fructose-2,6-bisphosphate, regulating glycolysis and gluconeogenesis.

What is the function of glycogen branching enzyme? Glycogen branching enzyme creates α-1,6-glycosidic branches in glycogen.