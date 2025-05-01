Amino Acid Groups quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 31 ) Hide definitions

How do amino acid groupings affect protein-protein interface rigidity? Rigid groupings stabilize the interface and reduce flexibility.

How do amino acid groupings affect protein-protein interface plasticity? Plasticity is enhanced by groupings that allow for multiple interaction modes.

How do amino acid groupings affect protein-protein interface robustness? Robustness is provided by groupings that maintain interactions under varying conditions.

How do amino acid groupings affect protein-protein interface sensitivity? Sensitive groupings respond to environmental changes, altering interface interactions.

How do amino acid groupings affect protein-protein interface specificity? Specificity is determined by the unique combination of groupings at the interface.

How do amino acid groupings affect protein-protein interface affinity modulation? Affinity can be modulated by altering the groupings at the interface.