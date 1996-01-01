Mass strandings of whales occur on beaches near military exercises where sonar is used, raising concerns about the effects of human-generated underwater sounds on animal behavior. Scientists are collecting behavioral data on several species of whales to find out how sonar affects them.
Predict why the whale foraged at a depth of 100–170 m.
a. The whale learned to forage at this depth from its mother.
b. The whale had an innate instinct to feed at this depth.
c. The whale’s food was most plentiful at this depth.
d. The whale could not dive any deeper than this depth.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Behavior with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter