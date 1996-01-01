Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Progression through the cell cycle is regulated by oscillations in the concentration of which type of molecule? a. p53, Rb, and other tumor suppressors b. receptor tyrosine kinases c. cyclins d. cyclin-dependent kinases

