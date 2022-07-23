Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromatin Structure Chromatin is a complex of DNA and proteins found in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells. It plays a crucial role in packaging DNA into a more compact, dense shape, allowing it to fit within the nucleus while also regulating gene expression and DNA replication.

Nucleosome The nucleosome is the fundamental unit of chromatin, consisting of a segment of DNA wound around a core of histone proteins. This structure helps organize DNA into a compact form and is essential for the regulation of gene accessibility and expression.