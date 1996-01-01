Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Which of these functional groups is known to be used for storing large amounts of chemical energy? a. amino group b. carbonyl group c. phosphate group d. sulfhydryl group

Similar Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.