General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
4. Biomolecules
Functional Groups
Problem
Which of these functional groups is known to be used for storing large amounts of chemical energy? a. amino group b. carbonyl group c. phosphate group d. sulfhydryl group
Show Answer
Similar Solution
1m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Animation: Functional Groups
by Pearson
7 views
Functional Groups
by sciencemusicvideos
116 views
Biomolecules and Functional Groups
by RicochetScience
69 views
1
What are Functional Groups? | Biology | Biochemistry
by Socratica
76 views
Functional Groups
by Jason Amores Sumpter
322 views
Structure of Functional Groups - Part 1 | Don't Memorise
by Don't Memorise
43 views
Introduction to Functional Groups | Don't Memorise
by Don't Memorise
34 views
Functional Groups Example 1
by Jason Amores Sumpter
164 views
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.