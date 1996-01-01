Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology. Plant Reproduction. Flowers
Most flowering plants can achieve pollination in several different ways. Those that produce pollen and carpels on the same plant may be self-pollinated, but they may also be cross-pollinated by insects or other pollinators. The cape gooseberry (Physalis peruviana) shown here is able to produce seed whether it is self- or cross-pollinated. Is one type of pollination better for reproductive success than the other? Why might it be advantageous for plants to promote cross-pollination? What are the advantages of self-pollination?

