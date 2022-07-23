Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Chemistry3h 40m
- 3. Water1h 26m
- 4. Biomolecules2h 23m
- 5. Cell Components2h 26m
- 6. The Membrane2h 31m
- 7. Energy and Metabolism2h 0m
- 8. Respiration2h 40m
- 9. Photosynthesis2h 49m
- 10. Cell Signaling59m
- 11. Cell Division2h 47m
- 12. Meiosis2h 0m
- 13. Mendelian Genetics4h 44m
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments7m
- Genotype vs. Phenotype17m
- Punnett Squares13m
- Mendel's Experiments26m
- Mendel's Laws18m
- Monohybrid Crosses19m
- Test Crosses14m
- Dihybrid Crosses20m
- Punnett Square Probability26m
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance20m
- Epistasis7m
- Non-Mendelian Genetics12m
- Pedigrees6m
- Autosomal Inheritance21m
- Sex-Linked Inheritance43m
- X-Inactivation9m
- 14. DNA Synthesis2h 27m
- 15. Gene Expression3h 20m
- 16. Regulation of Expression3h 31m
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression13m
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons27m
- The Lac Operon21m
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon25m
- The Trp Operon20m
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon11m
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation9m
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications16m
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control22m
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation28m
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation13m
- 17. Viruses37m
- 18. Biotechnology2h 58m
- 19. Genomics17m
- 20. Development1h 5m
- 21. Evolution3h 1m
- 22. Evolution of Populations3h 52m
- 23. Speciation1h 37m
- 24. History of Life on Earth2h 6m
- 25. Phylogeny2h 31m
- 26. Prokaryotes4h 59m
- 27. Protists1h 12m
- 28. Plants1h 22m
- 29. Fungi36m
- 30. Overview of Animals34m
- 31. Invertebrates1h 2m
- 32. Vertebrates50m
- 33. Plant Anatomy1h 3m
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport2m
- 35. Soil37m
- 36. Plant Reproduction47m
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response1h 9m
- 38. Animal Form and Function1h 19m
- 39. Digestive System10m
- 40. Circulatory System1h 57m
- 41. Immune System1h 12m
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion50m
- 43. Endocrine System4m
- 44. Animal Reproduction2m
- 45. Nervous System55m
- 46. Sensory Systems46m
- 47. Muscle Systems23m
- 48. Ecology3h 11m
- Introduction to Ecology20m
- Biogeography14m
- Earth's Climate Patterns50m
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator13m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions15m
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes27m
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes14m
- Marine Aquatic Biomes13m
- 49. Animal Behavior28m
- 50. Population Ecology3h 41m
- Introduction to Population Ecology28m
- Population Sampling Methods23m
- Life History12m
- Population Demography17m
- Factors Limiting Population Growth14m
- Introduction to Population Growth Models22m
- Linear Population Growth6m
- Exponential Population Growth29m
- Logistic Population Growth32m
- r/K Selection10m
- The Human Population22m
- 51. Community Ecology2h 46m
- Introduction to Community Ecology2m
- Introduction to Community Interactions9m
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)38m
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)23m
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)9m
- Community Structure35m
- Community Dynamics26m
- Geographic Impact on Communities21m
- 52. Ecosystems2h 36m
- 53. Conservation Biology24m
13. Mendelian Genetics
Mendel's Laws
1:30 minutes
Problem 12`
Textbook Question
Suppose you are heterozygous for two genes that are located on different chromosomes. You carry alleles A and a for one gene and alleles B and b for the other. Label the stages of meiosis, the homologous chromosomes, sister chromatids, nonhomologous chromosomes, genes, and alleles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the stages of meiosis: Meiosis consists of two main stages, Meiosis I and Meiosis II. Each stage is further divided into phases: Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, and Telophase.
Label the homologous chromosomes: Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes that contain the same genes but may have different alleles. In this case, one pair will have the genes for alleles A and a, and another pair will have the genes for alleles B and b.
Distinguish sister chromatids: Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere. They are formed during the S phase of interphase and are visible from Prophase II of Meiosis.
Identify nonhomologous chromosomes: Nonhomologous chromosomes are chromosomes that do not pair during meiosis. In this scenario, the chromosomes carrying alleles A and a are nonhomologous to those carrying alleles B and b.
Locate genes and alleles: Genes are specific sequences of DNA on a chromosome that code for a particular protein. Alleles are different versions of the same gene. In this case, locate gene A on one chromosome and gene a on its homologous partner; similarly, locate gene B on another chromosome and gene b on its corresponding homologous partner.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Meiosis
Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in four genetically diverse gametes. It consists of two sequential divisions: meiosis I, where homologous chromosomes are separated, and meiosis II, where sister chromatids are separated. This process is crucial for sexual reproduction and contributes to genetic variation through independent assortment and crossing over.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:49
Meiosis I & Meiosis II
Homologous Chromosomes
Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes that have the same structure and carry genes for the same traits, but may have different alleles. One chromosome of each pair is inherited from each parent. During meiosis, homologous chromosomes undergo pairing and recombination, which is essential for genetic diversity in offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:09
Homologous Chromosomes
Alleles
Alleles are different versions of a gene that arise by mutation and are found at the same locus on homologous chromosomes. In the context of the question, alleles A and a represent two variations of one gene, while B and b represent variations of another gene. The combination of alleles an individual carries (genotype) determines their traits (phenotype) and plays a significant role in inheritance patterns.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:02
Genes & Alleles
Watch next
Master Mendel's Laws with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice