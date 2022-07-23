Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Meiosis Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in four genetically diverse gametes. It consists of two sequential divisions: meiosis I, where homologous chromosomes are separated, and meiosis II, where sister chromatids are separated. This process is crucial for sexual reproduction and contributes to genetic variation through independent assortment and crossing over. Recommended video: Guided course 04:49 04:49 Meiosis I & Meiosis II

Homologous Chromosomes Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes that have the same structure and carry genes for the same traits, but may have different alleles. One chromosome of each pair is inherited from each parent. During meiosis, homologous chromosomes undergo pairing and recombination, which is essential for genetic diversity in offspring. Recommended video: Guided course 08:09 08:09 Homologous Chromosomes