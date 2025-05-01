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25. Phylogeny - Part 2 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny - Part 2 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny / Phylogenetics and Genome Evolution / Problem 1
Problem 1
Why are orthologous genes preferred over paralogous genes when constructing phylogenetic trees?
A
Paralogous genes are more likely to undergo horizontal gene transfer, complicating phylogenetic analysis.
B
Paralogous genes tend to have more conserved sequences than orthologous genes.
C
Orthologous genes are always shorter in sequence length compared to paralogous genes.
D
Orthologous genes reflect evolutionary events such as speciation, while paralogous genes may reflect duplication events within the same lineage.
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