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25. Phylogeny - Part 2 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny - Part 2 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny / Phylogenetics and Genome Evolution / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why might a molecular clock based solely on neutral mutations be more reliable than one incorporating adaptive mutations?
A
Neutral mutations are more likely to be subject to selective pressures.
B
Adaptive mutations occur at a constant rate across all lineages.
C
Neutral mutations typically result in large phenotypic changes.
D
Neutral mutations are less influenced by natural selection, providing a more consistent rate of change.
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