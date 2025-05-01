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48. Ecology - Part 3 of 3!
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48. Ecology - Part 3 of 3!
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48. Ecology / Marine Aquatic Biomes / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following is an adaptation of organisms living in the intertidal zone?
A
Ability to tolerate desiccation and varying salinity.
B
Production of bioluminescence.
C
Ability to survive in complete darkness.
D
Capability to withstand high pressure.
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