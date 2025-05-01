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48. Ecology - Part 3 of 3!
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48. Ecology - Part 3 of 3!
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48. Ecology / Marine Aquatic Biomes / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which statement best contrasts primary production in pelagic and benthic zones?
A
Pelagic zones have no primary production processes.
B
Benthic zones are dependent on tidal movements for primary production.
C
Both zones rely exclusively on photosynthesis.
D
Pelagic relies on photosynthesis; benthic often relies on chemosynthesis.
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