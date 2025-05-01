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Evidence of Natural Selection
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Evidence of Natural Selection
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21. Evolution / Evidence of Natural Selection / Problem 4
Problem 4
How has genetic research enhanced our understanding of natural selection in rock pocket mice?
A
By identifying genetic mutations linked to coat color adaptation.
B
By demonstrating that all rock pocket mice have the same genetic makeup regardless of their environment.
C
By showing that all coat color changes occur due to random chance.
D
By revealing that coat color changes are due to diet variations.
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