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Evidence of Natural Selection
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Evidence of Natural Selection
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21. Evolution / Evidence of Natural Selection / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which statement best describes a key difference between artificial selection and natural selection?
A
Natural selection always results in beneficial traits, unlike artificial selection.
B
Artificial selection decreases genetic diversity, whereas natural selection increases it.
C
Artificial selection is faster than natural selection because it relies on environmental changes.
D
Artificial selection involves human intervention, while natural selection occurs without human influence.
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