12. Meiosis / Genetic Variation During Meiosis / Problem 4

Genes for eye colour and wing size of Drosophila are located on the same chromosome. A wild-type Drosophila heterozygous for both eye colour and wing size is mated with a Drosophila which is homozygyous recessive at both the loci. Which of the following accurately depicts the percentage of offsprings with recombinant phenotypes?