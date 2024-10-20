Skip to main content
Genetic Variation During Meiosis
12. Meiosis / Genetic Variation During Meiosis / Problem 6

In a hypothetical organism, coat colour, wings and height are inherited in the same way that they are in humans. The two alleles for coat colour of the organism are: B = brown, b = white; for its wings are: W = normal wings, w = vestigial, and for its height are: T = tall, t = dwarf. A researcher carried out two types of breeding experiments (BE) in the laboratory and obtained the following results.Table comparing breeding experiments BE1 and BE2 results for coat color and wings.
What is the recombination frequencies for BE1 and BE2?

