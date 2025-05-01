General Biology
What does the principle of uniformitarianism, proposed by James Hutton, suggest about the processes shaping Earth's geological features?
Georges Cuvier is known for his work in paleontology. What was his major argument regarding fossil records?
Why is Jean Baptiste Lamarck's theory of inheritance of acquired traits considered incorrect?
During his voyage on the HMS Beagle, Darwin observed finches with different beak shapes. How did these observations contribute to his theory of evolution?
What does the Wallace Line represent in terms of species distribution in the Malay Archipelago?