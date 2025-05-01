Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
History of Evolutionary Thought
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
History of Evolutionary Thought
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
21. Evolution / History of Evolutionary Thought / Problem 1
Problem 1
What does the principle of uniformitarianism, proposed by James Hutton, suggest about the processes shaping Earth's geological features?
A
Geological changes occur due to random and unpredictable forces.
B
The same natural processes observed today, such as erosion and sedimentation, have been shaping Earth over long periods of time.
C
Earth's geological features were shaped by sudden, short-lived, catastrophic events.
D
Earth's geological features were shaped solely by divine intervention.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options