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History of Evolutionary Thought
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History of Evolutionary Thought
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21. Evolution / History of Evolutionary Thought / Problem 3
Problem 3
Why is Jean Baptiste Lamarck's theory of inheritance of acquired traits considered incorrect?
A
Because he did not include genetic mutations as a source of new traits.
B
Because all traits are inherited through divine intervention.
C
Because acquired traits cannot be passed down genetically to offspring.
D
Because he failed to consider the role of the environment in shaping traits.
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