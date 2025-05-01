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History of Life on Earth
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History of Life on Earth
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24. History of Life on Earth / History of Life on Earth / Problem 1
Problem 1
An approach to biological classification in which organisms are categorized into groups based on hypotheses of most recent common ancestry is termed as:
A
Embryology
B
Ecology
C
Cladistics
D
Anatomy
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