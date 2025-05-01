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History of Life on Earth
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History of Life on Earth
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24. History of Life on Earth / History of Life on Earth / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following does not display adaptive radiation?
A
Australian marsupials
B
Galapagos finches
C
Hawaiian flowering plants
D
Rock-dwelling snail species in limestone rocks in Crete
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