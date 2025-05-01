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Linear Population Growth
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Linear Population Growth
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50. Population Ecology / Linear Population Growth / Problem 1
Problem 1
A population of 500 grows at a rate of 20 individuals per year. Using the linear model, what is the population size after 10 years?
A
800
B
1000
C
700
D
900
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