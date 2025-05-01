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Linear Population Growth
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Problem 2
Linear Population Growth
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50. Population Ecology / Linear Population Growth / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is a major limitation of the linear population growth model when applied to real-world populations?
A
It does not account for changes in resources or environmental conditions.
B
It allows for dynamic changes in population growth rates.
C
It predicts population growth more accurately than other models.
D
It incorporates the effects of predation and competition.
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