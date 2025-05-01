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Population Demography
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Population Demography
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50. Population Ecology / Population Demography / Problem 1
Problem 1
How is a cohort used in the construction of a life table?
A
A cohort is a group of individuals of the same age followed through time to assess survival and mortality.
B
A cohort represents the genetic makeup of a population.
C
A cohort is a group of unrelated species living in the same habitat.
D
A cohort is the total number of individuals in a population at a given time.
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