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Population Demography
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Problem 2
Population Demography
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50. Population Ecology / Population Demography / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which type of survivorship curve is characterized by high survival rates during early and middle life, followed by a drop in older age?
A
Type I
B
Type IV
C
Type III
D
Type II
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