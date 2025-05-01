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Prokaryotic Motility
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Prokaryotic Motility
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26. Prokaryotes / Prokaryotic Motility / Problem 1
Problem 1
What protein primarily composes the filament in prokaryotic flagella?
A
Flagellin
B
Tubulin
C
Myosin
D
Actin
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