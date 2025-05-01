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Prokaryotic Motility
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Prokaryotic Motility
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26. Prokaryotes / Prokaryotic Motility / Problem 4
Problem 4
What structural feature differentiates prokaryotic flagella from eukaryotic flagella in terms of movement?
A
Eukaryotic flagella are powered by ATP, while prokaryotic are powered by light.
B
Prokaryotic flagella use dynein for movement.
C
Eukaryotic flagella rotate like a corkscrew.
D
Prokaryotic flagella rotate, whereas eukaryotic flagella whip back and forth.
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