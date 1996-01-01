Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

General Biology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biology1&2 with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

13. Mendelian Genetics

Introduction to Mendel's Experiments

8 videos | 5 questions
PRACTICE

Genotype vs. Phenotype

6 videos | 6 questions
PRACTICE

Punnett Squares

7 videos | 2 questions
PRACTICE

Mendel's Experiments

4 videos | 7 questions
PRACTICE

Mendel's Laws

8 videos | 6 questions
PRACTICE

Monohybrid Crosses

6 videos | 6 questions
PRACTICE

Test Crosses

4 videos | 4 questions
PRACTICE

Dihybrid Crosses

5 videos | 5 questions
PRACTICE

Punnett Square Probability

7 videos | 9 questions
PRACTICE

Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance

8 videos | 10 questions
PRACTICE

Non-Mendelian Genetics

4 videos | 9 questions
PRACTICE

Pedigrees

7 videos | 3 questions
PRACTICE

Autosomal Inheritance

2 videos | 14 questions
PRACTICE

Sex-Linked Inheritance

10 videos | 4 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

X-Inactivation

5 videos | 2 questions
PRACTICE

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.