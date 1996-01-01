Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biology1&2 with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
A female dog with black fur (Ff) mates with a male dog that also has black fur (Ff). Determine the possible genotypes and phenotypes of their puppies using a Punnett Square. Black fur (F) is dominant to grey fur (f).
a) # of possible Genotypes:
FF: ________
Ff: ________
ff: _________
b) % of possible Phenotypes:
Black fur: __________
Grey fur: ___________
You want to determine the pea color genotype of a pea plant with yellow peas. You conduct a test cross with your mystery pea plant. The test cross results in 50% of the offspring possessing yellow peas and 50% of the offspring possessing green peas. What is the genotype for pea color of the mystery parent?
a) YY.
b) Yy.
c) yy.
d) None of the above.
The following pedigree is for the ABO blood type group, which is an example of autosomal inheritance. Using the IA, IB, i for the alleles, fill in the top half of each box/circle with the genotype. Also, fill in the bottom half of each box/circle with the phenotype (A, B, AB, or O blood type). If it is impossible to know for certain a specific allele in the genotype, then place a “?” as a placeholder to represent the allele that is in question.
The following pedigree is for the X-linked-recessive trait for color blindness. Using XN for the normal allele and Xn for the color blindness allele, fill in the top half of the boxes/circles with the genotype. Also, fill in the bottom half of the boxes/circles with the phenotype (Normal vision or color blind). If it is impossible to know for certain a specific allele in the genotype, then place a “?” to represent the allele that is in question.
In cats, fur color is determined by an X-linked gene; There are two alleles for this gene, one allele is for black fur and the other is for orange fur. In cats, a heterozygote female has calico (black and orange patches) colored fur. What kinds of offspring would you expect from the mating of a black female and an orange male?
a) Calico females & calico males.
b) Black females & orange males.
c) Calico females & black males.
d) Orange females & black males.