Problem 4

Which of the following is an example of a prefertilization barrier to reproduction?

a. A female mammal is unable to carry a hybrid offspring to term

b. Hybrid plants produce only sterile pollen

c. A hybrid between two bird species cannot perform a mating display

d. A male fly of one species performs a 'wing-waving' display that does not convince a female of another species to mate with him

e. A hybrid embryo is not able to complete development