Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

The tendency of individuals to choose mates who are like themselves is called                   . a. natural selection; b. sexual selection; c. assortative mating; d. the founder effect; e. random mating

Similar Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.