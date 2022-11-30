Problem 1
Explain why the northern United States experiences a cold season in winter and a warm season in summer?
- Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates how various factors influence local climate.
Problem 2
Problem 3
An ecological footprint
a. Is the position an individual holds in the ecological food chain
b. Estimates the total land area required to support a particular person or human population
c. Is equal to the size of a human population
d. Helps determine the most appropriate wastewater treatment plan for a community
e. Is often smaller than the actual land footprint of residences in a city
Problem 4
Areas of low solar irradiation are
a. Closer to the equator than to the poles
b. Closer to the poles than the equator
c. At high altitudes
d. Close to large bodies of water
e. More than one of the above is correct
Problem 5
The solar equator, the region of Earth where the sun is directly overhead, moves from 23.5°N to 23.5°S latitudes and back over the course of a year. Why?
a. Earth wobbles on its axis during the year
b. The position of the poles changes by this amount annually
c. Earth's axis is 23.5° from perpendicular to the rays of the sun
d. Earth moves 23.5° toward the sun in summer and 23.5° away from the sun in winter
e. Ocean currents carry heat from the tropical ocean north in summer and south in winter
Problem 6
Which of the following biomes is most common on Earth's land surface?
a. Chaparral
b. Desert
c. Temperate forest
d. Tundra
e. Boreal forest
Problem 7
Tundra is found
a. Where average temperatures are low and growing seasons are short
b. Near the poles
c. At high altitudes
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
Problem 8
Which statement best describes the desert biome?
a. It is found wherever temperatures are high
b. It contains a larger amount of biomass per unit area than any other biome
c. Its dominant vegetation is adapted to conserve water
d. Most are located at the equator; e. It is not suitable for human habitation
Problem 9
Which of the following biomes has a structure made up primarily of the mineral deposits secreted by its dominant organisms
a. Coral reefs
b. Freshwater lakes
c. Rivers
d. Estuaries
e. Oceans
Problem 10
Which of the following actions can reduce humanity's ecological footprint?
a. Reducing our dependence on fossil fuels
b. Reducing meat consumption
c. Living in higher density settlements
d. Better management of human wastewater
e. All of the above
Ch. 17 - The Human Footprint
