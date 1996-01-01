Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Areas of low solar irradiation are                   . a. closer to the equator than to the poles; b. closer to the poles than the equator; c. at high altitudes; d. close to large bodies of water; e. more than one of the above is correct

Similar Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.