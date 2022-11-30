- Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the product and reactants of photosynthesis and the relationship between its light reactions and light-independent reactions.
Problem 1
Problem 2
Carbon dioxide functions as a greenhouse gas by ________.
a. Interfering with water's ability to absorb heat.
b. Increasing the random molecular motions of oxygen.
c. Allowing radiation from the sun to reach Earth and absorbing the re-radiated heat.
d. Splitting into carbon and oxygen and increasing the rate of cellular respiration.
Problem 3
Water has a high heat-absorbing capacity because ________.
a. The sun's rays penetrate to the bottom of bodies of water, mainly heating the bottom surface.
b. The strong covalent bonds that hold individual water molecules together require large inputs of heat to break.
c. It has the ability to dissolve many heat-resistant solutes.
d. Initial energy inputs are first used to break hydrogen bonds between water molecules and only after these are broken, to raise the temperature; e. all of the above are true.
Problem 4
The burning of fossil fuels ________.
a. Releases carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.
b. Primarily occurs as a result of human activity.
c. Is contributing to global warming.
d. Is possible thanks to photosynthesis that occurred millions of years ago.
e. All of the above are correct.
Problem 5
Stomata on a plant's surface ________.
a. Prevent oxygen from escaping.
b. Produce water as a result of photosynthesis.
c. Cannot be regulated by the plant.
d. Allow carbon dioxide uptake into leaves.
e. Are found in stacks called thylakoids.
Problem 6
Which of the following does not occur during the light reactions of photosynthesis?
a. Water is released.
b. Electrons from chlorophyll are moved to a higher-energy state by light.
c. ATP is produced.
d. NADPH is produced to carry electrons to the light-independent reactions.
e. Oxygen is produced when water is split.
Problem 7
Which of the following is a false statement about photosynthesis?
a. During the light-independent reactions, electrons and ATP from the light reactions combine with atmospheric carbon dioxide to produce sugars.
b. The light-independent reactions take place in the chloroplast stroma.
c. Oxygen produced during the light-independent reactions is released into the atmosphere.
d. Chlorophyll absorbs blue and red light and reflects green light.
e. The end product of photosynthesis is a carbohydrate such as glucose.
Problem 8
Which of the following human activities generates the most carbon dioxide?
a. Driving
b. Cooking
c. Bathing
d. Using aerosol sprays
Problem 9
Photorespiration occurs ________.
a. Under hot and dry conditions.
b. When oxygen is incorporated in the first step of the light-independent reactions.
c. When carbon dioxide levels are high inside the plant.
d. A and B are correct.
e. A, B, and C are correct.
Problem 10
Select the true statement regarding metabolism in plant and animal cells.
a. Plant and animal cells both perform photosynthesis and aerobic respiration.
b. Animal cells perform aerobic respiration only, and plant cells perform photosynthesis only.
c. Plant cells perform aerobic respiration only, and animal cells perform photosynthesis only.
d. Plant cells perform cellular respiration and photosynthesis, and animal cells perform aerobic respiration only.
Ch. 5 - Life in the Greenhouse
