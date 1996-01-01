General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
9. Photosynthesis
Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy
Problem
Stomata on a plant’s surface . a. prevent oxygen from escaping; b. produce water as a result of photosynthesis; c. cannot be regulated by the plant; d. allow carbon dioxide uptake into leaves; e. are found in stacks called thylakoids
Show Answer
Similar Solution
43s
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Structure Of The Leaf | Plant | Biology | The FuseSchool
by FuseSchool - Global Education
85 views
Leaf Structure and Function
by BOGObiology
53 views
Photosynthesis: Crash Course Biology #8
by CrashCourse
22 views
Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy
by Jason Amores Sumpter
250 views
3
Cellular Respiration - Link Reaction and Krebs - Post 16 Biology (A Level, Pre-U, IB, AP Bio)
by Mr Exham Biology
30 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.