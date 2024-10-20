Problem 1
One characteristic that distinguishes a population in an extinction vortex from most other populations is that a. it is a rare, top-level predator. b, its effective population size is lower than its total population size. c. its genetic diversity is very low. d. it is not well adapted to edge conditions.
Problem 2
The main cause of the increase in the amount of CO2 in Earth’s atmosphere over the past 170 years is
A. increased worldwide primary production.
B. increased worldwide fertilizer production.
C. increased infrared radiation absorption by the atmosphere.
D. the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation.
Problem 3
What is the single greatest threat to biodiversity? a. overharvesting of commercially important species b. habitat alteration, fragmentation, and destruction c. introduced species that compete with native species d. novel pathogens
Problem 4
If you applied a fungicide to a cornfield, what would you expect to happen to the rate of decomposition and net ecosystem production (NEP)? a. Both decomposition rate and NEP would decrease. b. Neither would change. c. Decomposition rate would increase and NEP would decrease. d. Decomposition rate would decrease and NEP would increase.
Problem 5
Which of the following strategies would most rapidly increase the genetic diversity of a population in an extinction vortex? a. Establish a reserve that protects the population's habitat. b. Introduce new individuals transported from other populations of the same species. c. Sterilize the least fit individuals in the population. d. Control populations of the endangered population's predators and competitors.
Problem 6
Which of the following statements about protected areas established to preserve biodiversity is true? (A) About 25% of Earth's land area is now protected. (B) National parks are the only type of protected area. (C) Management of a protected area does not need to be coordinated with management of the surrounding area. (D) It is especially important to protect biodiversity hot spots
Ch. 56 - Conservation Biology and Global Change
