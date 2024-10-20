- Bioinformatics includes all of the following except a. using computer programs to align DNA sequences. b. using DNA technology to combine DNA from two different sources in a test tube. c. developing computer-based tools for genome analysis. d.using mathematical tools to make sense of biological systems.
Problem 1
Problem 2
Homeotic genes a. encode transcription factors that control the expression of genes responsible for specific anatomical structures. b. are found only in Drosophila and other arthropods. c. are the only genes that contain the homeobox domain. d. encode proteins that form anatomical structures in the fly.
Problem 3
Two eukaryotic proteins have one domain in common but are otherwise very different. Which of the following processes is most likely to have contributed to this similarity? a. gene duplication b. alternative splicing c. exon shuffling d. random point mutations
Problem 4b
Use a highlighter to color any amino acid that varies among the species. (Color that amino acid in all sequences.) a.The C, G, R sequences are identical. Identify which lines correspond to those sequences.
Problem 4c
Use a highlighter to color any amino acid that varies among the species. (Color that amino acid in all sequences.) b. The H sequence differs from that of the C, G, R species at two amino acids. Underline the two differences in the H sequence.
Problem 4d
Use a highlighter to color any amino acid that varies among the species. (Color that amino acid in all sequences.) c. The O sequence differs from the C, G, R sequences at one amino acid (having V instead of A) and from the H sequence at three amino acids. Identify the O sequence.
Problem 4e
Use a highlighter to color any amino acid that varies among the species. (Color that amino acid in all sequences.) d. In the M sequence, circle the amino acid(s) that differ from the C, G, R sequences, and draw a square around those that differ from the H sequence.
Problem 4f
Use a highlighter to color any amino acid that varies among the species. (Color that amino acid in all sequences.) e. Primates and rodents diverged between 60 and 100 million years ago, and chimpanzees and humans about 6 million years ago. Compare the amino acid differences between the mouse and the C, G, R species with those between the human and the C, G, R species. What can you conclude?
Ch. 21 - Genomes and Their Evolution
