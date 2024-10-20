Problem 4

The upper forelimbs of humans and bats have fairly similar skeletal structures, whereas the corresponding bones in whales have very different shapes and proportions. However, genetic data suggest that all three kinds of organisms diverged from a common ancestor at about the same time. Which of the following is the most likely explanation for these data? a. Forelimb evolution was adaptive in people and bats, but not in whales. b. Natural selection in an aquatic environment resulted in significant changes to whale forelimb anatomy. c. Genes mutate faster in whales than in humans or bats. d. Whales are not properly classified as mammals.